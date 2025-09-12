Neurosurgical Robotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Neurosurgical Robotics Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the neurosurgical robotics market has seen swift growth. The market, valued at $3.62 billion in 2024, is predicted to reach $4.14 billion by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. Key factors driving this past growth include a growing demand for less invasive surgical procedures, a surge in neurological disorders, a rapidly aging global population, the expansion of the neurosurgeon workforce along with training programs, as well as the increase in healthcare expenditure in developed countries.

In the coming years, the neurosurgical robotics market is projected to experience a swift upswing. It is predicted to expand to $7.05 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as increased need for precision in intricate neurosurgical procedures, a growing number of reimbursement policy options, the expansion of healthcare infrastructures in developing economies, heightened awareness of the advantages of robotic surgery, and more collaborations between medical technology companies and hospitals. Key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in neurosurgical navigation technology, ongoing innovations in robotic arms and instruments, increased investments in research and development, progress in real-time imaging, and extensive integration of cloud-based data solutions into surgical systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Neurosurgical Robotics Market?

The growth of the neurosurgical robotics market is projected to be driven by the increased preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. These procedures limit the size and count of incisions, thereby decreasing bodily trauma during surgeries. The escalating preference for these methods is owing to quicker patient recuperation, attributed to diminished trauma, shorter hospital stays, decreased pain, and more rapid resumption of regular activities. Neurosurgical robotics enhances minimally invasive surgical procedures by providing better surgical accuracy, steadiness, and command, thus enabling surgeons to perform with larger precision through smaller incisions and decreased complication risk. As per a record by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in June 2024, a US-based board-certified plastic surgeon association, there was a 7% increase in minimally invasive procedures in 2023, surpassing 25 million in total. Therefore, the burgeoning demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is spurring the expansion of the neurosurgical robotics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Neurosurgical Robotics Market?

Major players in the Neurosurgical Robotics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic Plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Renishaw Plc

• Brainlab AG

• Panda Surgical Limited

• Monteris Medical Inc.

• Synaptive Medical Inc.

• Novarad Corporation

• Myomo Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Neurosurgical Robotics Market?

Leading corporations within the neurosurgical robotics field are placing their focus on the creation of superior solutions, including robotic exoscope systems. These advancements aim to improve surgical precision, the ability to view surgeries, and the potential for minimally invasive procedures for complex cranial and spinal operations. An advanced surgical visualization tool, the robotic exoscope system, employs a high-resolution external scope (exoscope) and supplementary robotic assistance for superior, hands-off imagery during operations. For instance, Zeiss Medical Technology, a German medical technology solutions firm, introduced the Kinevo 900 S robotic visualization system meant for neurosurgical procedures in September 2024. The ZEISS KINEVO 900 S system brings unique characteristics that noticeably improve the precision and workflow of neurosurgical procedures. It merges high-resolution 4K 3D hybrid visualization, allowing for an effortless transition between optical and digital viewpoints for optimal comfort and precision. This advanced system employs cobotic features such as PointLock, PositionMemory, and AutoCenter, providing AI-assisted positioning for a hands-off surgical viewpoint. The DepthPro mode of the system escalates the depth of field at a single click, assuring that more of the surgical field remains in sharp focus.

How Is The Neurosurgical Robotics Market Segmented?

The neurosurgical robotics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Robot: Precision Robotic Systems, Navigation Systems, Surgical Assist Systems

2) By Surgery Type: Minimally Invasive, Open Surgery

3) By Application: Brain Tumor Resection, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spine Surgery

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Precision Robotic Systems: Robotic Tumor Resection Systems, Robotic Biopsy Devices, Robotic Laser Ablation Systems

2) By Navigation Systems: Image-Guided Navigation Platforms, Electromagnetic Tracking Systems, Optical Tracking Navigation Systems

3) By Surgical Assist Systems: Robotic Arm Positioning Devices, Endoscopic Assistance Robots, Instrument Guidance And Stabilization Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Neurosurgical Robotics Market?

In the 2025 Neurosurgical Robotics Global Market Report, North America held the prominent position as the largest region in 2024. The region anticipated to experience the fastest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses a detailed analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

