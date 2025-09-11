Nakel Nikiema selected as Top Co-Founder and Financial Consultant of the Year by IAOTP

Nakel Nikiema will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nakel Nikiema, Co-Founder & Chairman @ SEESD, Inc., Nonprofit, Wiseside, Inc., Life Insurance, and B.I.M. Corporation, B.I. Consulting, was recently selected as Top Co-Founder and Financial Consultant of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaNakel Nikiema brings over a decade of global leadership experience across nonprofit development, business intelligence, and financial services. From grassroots initiatives in sustainable development to corporate leadership in analytics and insurance, he has built a career centered on strategy, impact, and organizational growth.His expertise spans business intelligence strategy, financial planning, sustainable development, organizational leadership, and operational efficiency. He is recognized for bridging data-driven decision-making with human-centered leadership, ensuring that technology, finance, and social impact work hand in hand.As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Nikiema is the Co-Founder & Chairman @ SEESD, Inc., Nonprofit, Wiseside, Inc., Life Insurance, and B.I.M. Corporation, B.I. Consulting. Synergy Expertise for Environment & Sustainable Development (SEESD) is a mission-driven organization dedicated to advancing environmental stewardship, community resilience, and sustainable growth. Founded on the belief that lasting change comes from collaboration, SEESD brings together experts, community leaders, and stakeholders to design and implement projects that balance economic development, environmental protection, and social well-being.They operate at the intersection of policy, innovation, and grassroots action, addressing critical challenges such as waste management, deforestation, water access, sustainable agriculture, and youth engagement. Their initiatives are grounded in evidence-based strategies and guided by a commitment to empowering communities with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to take ownership of their development.Wiseside Inc., offers a one stop Life Insurance, Financial Consulting and Business Financing experience to meet individuals and businesses of all sizes needs. They offer options to cover a wide range of industries for different uses.Business Intelligence Institute of Management is the education revolution. They are dedicated to open access to tertiary education around the World. The Institute is designed to help high school graduates overcome their geographical, political and personal constraints that prevent them from pursuing higher education. It aims to become a university, which will offer programs of College Prep, Associates, Bachelor, Master's degree and Doctoral programs in partnership with other Universities around the Globe. The Institute was founded in 2016 and accredited the same year. It now has thousands of students from more than 20 countries and territories.Mr. Nikiema is also a prolific published author with titles including “Psyche and Silicon: The Interplay of Artificial Intelligence and Human Psychology,” a pioneering exploration of how AI influences human behavior and decision-making, “The Credit Conundrum: Psychological Principles of Personal Finance and Credit Management,” a practical guide to managing personal finance through an understanding of psychological principles, and “Rising on Our Own: Pathways to Africa's Self-Reliance and Growth,” a visionary book that outlines strategies for Africa's sustainable development, emphasizing innovation, self-reliance, and collaborative efforts, The Enterprise Shield: A Guide to Avoiding Legal Battles empowers business leaders to proactively protect their organizations from costly lawsuits, Steering the Storm: Building Processes, Leading and Scaling Operations in the fast-paced startup environment is a practical guide for navigating organizational growth amid uncertainty, The Presidents' Chronicles: A Legacy of Leadership in America explores the defining moments and decisions of U.S. presidents who shaped the nation's destiny, Beyond Authority: Managing Teams in a Rapidly Changing World offers a modern playbook for leaders navigating complexity, disruption, and transformation, Integrity Engineered: The DOGE in American Governance, an insightful chronicle of the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), this book unpacks how Silicon Valley ideology reshaped federal institutions under the Trump Musk era, Wired for Chaos: Origins of Personality Disorders and Coping Mechanisms, delves into the psychological roots of personality disorders, tracing how early experiences and neural wiring shape emotional survival strategies, The Dark Side of BI: When Data Mislead Decision-Makers, exposes the hidden risks of business intelligence, where flawed data, biased models, and misinterpretation can derail critical decisions.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to new business development, leadership, finance, writing and publishing, and small business funding and financing.Nakel Nikiema holds academic and professional training in business, leadership, and information systems, complemented by ongoing executive development. His educational background is coupled with global exposure, enabling him to adapt best practices from different regions to solve pressing local and international challenges. Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Nikiema earned his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from University of Ouagadougou and his Executive M.B.A. from African Institute of Management Studies. He then earned his M.A. in Leading Innovation and Change, Engineering and Industrial Management from York St. John University. He completed his degrees with an M.Sc. in Psychology from the University of Roehampton.Mr. Nikiema has continued his learning and involvement through several industry-related organizations, including the Intrac-UK Network, the Angels Investors & Entrepreneurs Network and the Institute of Management Consultants of the USA. He is also a member of the International Association of Professional Business Consultants and the Management Experts in Environment and Sustainable Development.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Nikiema has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He was recently recognized for expertise in consulting services by Marquis Who’s Who. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Co-Founder and Financial Consultant of the Year for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Nikiema for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Nakel is actively engaged in professional and community networks, including his leadership at Synergy Expertise for Environment & Sustainable Development (SEESD), his role in financial and insurance networks through Wiseside Financial, and his contributions to business innovation through B.I.M. Corporation. He is also member of Intrac-UK Network; Angels Investors & Entrepreneurs Network; Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC - USA); International Association of Professional Business Consultants; Management Experts in Environment and Sustainable Development.With SEESD, Nakel has championed initiatives addressing climate change, environmental protection, and sustainable community development. He has also dedicated time to mentoring emerging leaders, supporting education programs, and creating opportunities for marginalized communities to access financial literacy and empowerment resources.Looking back, Mr. Nikiema attributes his success to resilience, a strong work ethic, and his ability to turn those harsh criticisms into motivation.Outside of his professional work, Nakel enjoys writing, research, and exploring the intersections of psychology, business, and technology. He is also passionate about mentoring young professionals and engaging in cultural initiatives that highlight the importance of integrity and leadership in society.When not working, he enjoys writing & publishing, advocating for mental health, public speaking, community engagement, leadership coaching, cross-cultural dialogue, and spending time with his family. In the future he hopes he is dedicated to creating a meaningful impact for future generations through innovative ideas and projects that will stand the test of time.In the next five years, Nakel aims to expand the global reach of his organizations, scaling SEESD’s environmental programs, strengthening B.I.M. Corporation’s role in shaping data-driven governance, growing Wiseside Financial into a trusted leader in life and health insurance, and developing Nakel & Associates into a premier advisory firm for sustainable and ethical business practices. His overarching goal is to build institutions that leave a lasting legacy of efficiency, equity, and empowerment.For more information please visit: https://www.nakelnikiema.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.