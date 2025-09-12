Neuroregeneration Therapy Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Neuroregeneration Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Neuroregeneration Therapy Market From 2024 To 2029?

There has been a swift expansion in the size of the neuroregeneration therapy market lately. The market, from being $9.98 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $11.29 billion by 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The former growth can be credited to factors such as the escalating prevalence of neurological disorders, the expanding global aging population, increased investment in research and development, heightened government backing and funding, and a rise in partnerships between academic and industrial sectors.

The market size for neuroregeneration therapy is set to experience brisk expansion in the coming years, increasing to $18.23 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to an escalating demand for neuroregeneration therapies, rising cell therapy requirements, growing healthcare needs, amplified investment in biotechnology, and an increasingly aged population. The forecast period is likely to witness major trends such as advancements in stem cell-based therapies, progress in personalized medicine, novel developments in gene editing for neurodegenerative disorders, application of nanotechnology in drug delivery, and the evolution of pharma-biotech industry.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Neuroregeneration Therapy Market?

The increasing occurrence of neurological disorders are predicted to fuel the expansion of the neuroregeneration therapy market. Neurological disorders, which affect the brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nerves and disrupt typical nervous system functions, are on the rise due to environmental contaminants. Frequent exposure to harmful substances such as industrial chemicals, pesticides, and heavy metals can harm the nervous system and increase the chances of neurodegenerative diseases. Neuroregeneration therapy aims to treat these disorders by repairing or substituting damaged neurons and tissues, thus reinstating lost functions and encouraging recuperation in the brain, spinal cord, or nerves to enhance locomotion, feeling, and overall well-being. For example, as per the World Federation of Neurology in October 2023, above 40% of the global population is currently suffering from some kind of neurological condition, and this number is anticipated to roughly double by 2050. Hence, the increasing rate of neurological disorders is triggering the expansion of the neuroregeneration therapy market. The increasing number of older adults is also predicted to boost the neuroregeneration therapy market. An older population refers to a demographic shift in which the proportion of older individuals in society rises, which may lead to social and economic struggles. This group is growing primarily due to enhanced healthcare and living conditions, resulting in a larger number of older adults. Neuroregeneration therapy benefits this population by repairing damaged nerve cells to improve brain function and mobility and slow down cognitive decline in neurological conditions. As per the House of Commons Library in July 2024, back in 2022, citizens aged 65 and over made up about 19% of the UK's total population, equating to roughly 12.7 million people. This demographic is predicted to grow significantly, reaching 22.1 million or 27% of the population by 2072. Hence, the burgeoning older adult population is contributing to the growth of the neuroregeneration therapy market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Neuroregeneration Therapy Market?

Major players in the Neuroregeneration Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis International AG

• Stryker Corporation

• Biogen Inc.

• Synovis Life Technologies Inc.

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Neuroregeneration Therapy Market In The Globe?

Major firms in the neuroregeneration therapy industry are making strides to develop sophisticated products like resorbable implants. These implants support nerve regeneration by promoting axonal growth and improving results in peripheral nerve repair. A resorbable implant is a medical device designed to slowly dissolve and fully absorbed by the body, eliminating the need for a secondary removal operation. To illustrate, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a US biotech company, introduced the NeuraGen 3D Nerve Guide Matrix for peripheral nerve discontinuity repair in March 2022. The product was designed to foster an ideal healing environment for nerves by combining Integra's bovine type 1 collagen and an innovative internal matrix with porous channels, guiding Schwann cell migration and directing axonal growth. This innovation marked a substantial progression in peripheral nerve repair, providing surgeons with an alternative solution for short to medium-range nerve repairs. The breakthrough was after many years of research and technological teamwork, seeking to enhance functional recovery in patients post-nerve injuries.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Neuroregeneration Therapy Market Segments

The neuroregeneration therapy market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Neuroregeneration Therapy: Stem Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Pharmacological Therapy, Neurostimulation Therapy, Other Types Of Neuroregeneration Therapy

2) By Technology: Tissue Engineering, Cranial And Spinal Stimulation, Nanotechnology In Drug Delivery, Biomaterials Development

3) By Mode Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Implantable, Other Modes Of Administration

4) By Indication: Spinal Cord Injury, Traumatic Brain Injury, Stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Peripheral Nerve Injury, Other Indications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Subsegment:

1) By Stem Cell Therapy: Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy, Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy, Neural Stem Cell Therapy, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapy

2) By Gene Therapy: In Vivo Gene Therapy, Ex Vivo Gene Therapy, Viral Vector Based Gene Therapy, Non Viral Vector Based Gene Therapy, Genome Editing Gene Therapy

3) By Pharmacological Therapy: Neuroprotective Drugs, Neurotrophic Factor Based Drugs, Anti Inflammatory Drugs, Antioxidant Drugs, Cholinesterase Inhibitors

4) By Neurostimulation Therapy: Deep Brain Stimulation, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation

5) By Other Types Of Neuroregeneration Therapy: Nanotechnology Based Therapy, Exosome Based Therapy, Biomaterial Based Therapy, Electromagnetic Field Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Which Regions Are Dominating The Neuroregeneration Therapy Market Landscape?

In the Neuroregeneration Therapy Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the most noteworthy growth in the coming years. The other geographical regions detailed in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

