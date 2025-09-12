Multiomics Services Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiomics Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recent years have seen a significant expansion in the market size of multiomics services. Projected to expand from $1.18 billion in 2024 to $1.42 billion in 2025, this market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. Factors contributing to this dramatic growth during the historic period include enhanced accessibility of next-generation sequencing platforms, an increased adoption of bioinformatics tools in research, surging demand for the discovery of biomarkers, growing collaborations in systems biology within the academic community, and the increasing application of multiomics in the field of plant science.

In the coming years, the market size for multiomics services is projected to increase significantly, reaching $2.96 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The anticipated growth within this time frame may be due to the emerging trends in sustainable farming, the mounting focus on single-cell multiomics, the increased application of spatial omics in disease-related research, an escalating demand for personalized nutrition, and an increasing number of clinical trials utilizing multiomics. Major developments anticipated in the period of prediction include advancements in spatial transcriptomics instruments, innovative microfluidics-enabled omics workflows, the emergence of real-time multiomics monitoring systems, unique innovations in cross-species multiomics applications, and the evolution of wearable omics diagnostic technology.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Multiomics Services Market?

The rise in popularity of personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the expansion of the multiomics services market in the future. Personalized medicine is a healthcare approach that involves tailoring treatments and healthcare management based on an individual's genetic makeup and lifestyle environment. The growing emphasis on personalized medicine is attributed to the preference for health technologies that enable real-time monitoring, as well as treatment arrangements that consider the individual's unique biology. The role of multiomics services is to consolidate different types of biological data like genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. This results in a complete profile of a person's health, paving the way for individualized diagnosis, treatment, and illness prevention approaches. In February 2023, the Personalized Medicine Coalition — a US professional group, reported that the approval of 12 fresh personalized medicines in 2022 accounted for about 34% of all newly approved therapies. This reveals a significant rise compared to past years. Hence, the surge in the adoption of personalized medicine is contributing to the expansion of the multiomics services market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Multiomics Services Market?

Major players in the Multiomics Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• QIAGEN NV

• Azenta Inc.

• BGI Group

• 10x Genomics Inc.

• BioLegend Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc

What Are The Top Trends In The Multiomics Services Industry?

A stronger emphasis on innovation is being placed by the major corporations operating in the multiomics services sector. These companies are utilizing cutting-edge strategies such as 3D genome mapping in order to gain a deeper comprehension of gene regulation, the mechanics of diseases, and custom treatment plans. 3D genome mapping is a method that identifies the arrangement of the genome within a cell's nucleus in three-dimensional space. For example, Enhanc3D Genomics, a biotechnology firm based in the UK, rolled out a range of 3D multi-omics solutions in January 2025 to boost the accuracy and speed of drug discovery. The company's unique offerings include the consolidation of genome-wide regulatory interaction data with multi-omics profiles in a single test, providing comprehensive insights into gene regulation. The company's proprietary Promoter Capture Hi-C technology facilitates the precise mapping of long-range interactions between regulatory elements and target genes, including those in non-coding regions. The innovative modular design of their platform, which includes GenLinkConnect, GenLinkResponse, and GenLinkProfile, backing SNP-to-gene linkage, drug response analysis, and cell-specific regulatory profiling, respectively. Furthermore, the GenLinkHub software offers a user-friendly interface for 3D visualization, data handling, and quality control, thus, enhancing the researchers' capacity to interpret complex datasets, speeding up the process of drug discovery.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Multiomics Services Market Growth

The multiomics services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Single-Cell Multiomics, Bulk Multiomics

2) By Application: Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery And Development, Synthetic Biology, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Cell Multiomics: Single-Cell Genomics Services, Single-Cell Transcriptomics Services, Single-Cell Proteomics Services, Single-Cell Epigenomics Services

2) By Bulk Multiomics: Genomics And Transcriptomics Integration Services, Genomics And Proteomics Integration Services, Transcriptomics And Proteomics Integration Services, Epigenomics And Transcriptomics Integration Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Multiomics Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the Multiomics Services Global Market Report as the largest region. The highest anticipated growth, however, is projected for the Asia-Pacific region. Other regions detailed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

