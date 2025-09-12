Demand for Genetic Mutation Analysis Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $10.3 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Genetic Mutation Analysis Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size of genetic mutation analysis has witnessed a considerable increase. This market is projected to augment from $5.94 billion in 2024 to $6.65 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth recorded in the past is mainly due to factors such as the rising occurrence of inherited diseases and genetic disorders, increasing cognizance of the advantages of personalized medicine, advancements in sequencing techniques, the growing adoption of liquid biopsy methods, and the continued integration of AI and big data analytics.

The market size for genetic mutation analysis is projected to experience considerable growth in the impending years. It is estimated to reach $10.30 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This growth over the predicted period can be credited to factors such as increasing government support and funding for genomics research, an escalating demand for early detection and preventive tests for diseases, the expanding availability of direct-to-consumer genetic tests, an increase in demand within oncology and infectious disease monitoring, as well as a heightened focus on prenatal and reproductive genomic applications. Notable trends for the forecast period comprise advancements in sequencing technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence and bioinformatics tools, progression in rare mutation detection technology, advancements in lab-on-a-chip and microfluidics, along with the incorporation of accelerated computing.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Genetic Mutation Analysis Market Landscape?

The genetic mutation analysis market is forecasted to expand due to the growing incidence of genetic ailments. Genetic disorders, which are the result of abnormalities or mutations in an individual's DNA and can be either inherited or occur randomly, have seen an upsurge partially owing to increased parental age. This tends to augment the chances of genetic mutations during conception, thereby escalating the probability of these disorders in progeny. The genetic mutation analysis helps identify alterations in genes that could potentially cause or indicate the occurrence of genetic disorders, thereby facilitating early detection, precise therapy, and calculated reproductive or lifestyle choices. For example, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity dedicated to individuals with cystic fibrosis in the UK, reported that the number of registered cystic fibrosis patients heightened from 11,148 in 2022 to 11,318 in 2023, indicating a year-on-year growth of 1.5%. As a result, the accelerating incidence of genetic disorders is bolstering the expansion of the genetic mutation analysis market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Genetic Mutation Analysis Market?

Major players in the Genetic Mutation Analysis Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Revvity Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Natera Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• GenScript Biotech Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Genetic Mutation Analysis Sector?

Leading businesses in the genetic mutation analysis market are concentrating their efforts on creating inventive solutions such as tissue-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests that improve accuracy in detecting actionable genetic changes, steering personalised treatment plans. Tissue-based NGS tests are sophisticated diagnostic instruments that examine DNA or RNA from tissue samples to identify genetic mutations, changes or markers linked to diseases like cancer. Take for example, Guardant Health Inc., a cancer-focused company based in the US, launched the Guardant360 TissueNext test in June 2024 that extends the discovery of genes in tumor tissue samples to 498. These genetic markers or cancer biomarkers assist cancer specialists to pinpoint the most successful targeted therapies or treatment plans for patients battling advanced cancer. Besides expanding the panel, Guardant has also streamlined the test’s operational workflow for quicker results. The latest Guardant360 TissueNext test will be available for Medicare fee-for-service patients struggling with advanced solid tumor cancers as a standalone service, based on coverage provided by Palmetto GBA, a Medicare administrative contractor for the Molecular Diagnostics Services program (MolDX), in alignment with the current local coverage determination.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Genetic Mutation Analysis Market

The genetic mutation analysis market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray, Sanger Sequencing, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)

3) By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Pharmacogenomics

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegment:

1) By Hardware: Sequencers, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Machines, Microarray Instruments, Electrophoresis Systems, Imaging Systems

2) By Software: Data Analysis Software, Sequence Alignment Tools, Variant Calling Software, Genome Annotation Software, Visualization Tools

3) By Services: Genetic Testing Services, Data Interpretation Services, Bioinformatics Services, Sample Preparation Services, Clinical Reporting Services

Genetic Mutation Analysis Market Regional Insights

For the year under review in the Genetic Mutation Analysis Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region. Its resilient growth trajectory is expected to continue. The report encompasses an array of regions including - North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

