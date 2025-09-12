London Construction Goes Digital as BUILDGO Expands to Ten Hubs

The digitalisation of London’s construction supply chain is gathering pace. BUILDGO, a platform offering on-demand delivery of building materials.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digitalisation of London’s construction supply chain is gathering pace. BUILDGO, a platform offering on-demand delivery of building materials, tools, hire equipment, and skips, has confirmed the expansion of its distribution network to ten hubs across the capital.

The company has recently opened sites in Woolwich and Mitcham, with further hubs in Enfield (North London) and Fulham (West London) scheduled to launch in September. Once operational, the network will provide full geographic coverage within the M25, enabling faster and more reliable supply access for contractors and tradespeople.

Construction Supply Under Pressure

The UK construction industry, valued at more than £130 billion annually, is one of the largest sectors of the national economy. It underpins housing delivery, infrastructure upgrades, and commercial development. Yet despite its significance, supply chains remain rooted in traditional practices such as counter-service merchants and phone-based ordering.

Research highlights that inefficiencies in sourcing materials can account for hours of lost productivity per worker each week. In London, this is particularly critical. Housing demand continues to outstrip supply, while large-scale projects, from regeneration schemes to transport infrastructure, require strict adherence to timelines. Even minor delays in accessing core materials such as plasterboard, timber, or cement can have knock-on effects that extend across the supply chain and into project delivery schedules.

The challenge is not limited to delays. Rising costs, skilled labour shortages, and supply chain volatility linked to global factors such as raw material availability and shipping disruption continue to place pressure on the industry. Within this context, improving the efficiency of localised material delivery is an important factor in sustaining productivity.

Digital Logistics in Construction

The construction sector has traditionally been slower to adopt digital-first models compared with other industries. Urban services such as transport and food delivery have already been reshaped by platforms like Uber and Deliveroo, where instant access and rapid delivery are now standard. By contrast, construction supply has remained heavily reliant on physical merchants and scheduled drop-offs.

BUILDGO’s model is designed to address these inefficiencies. Through a network of local hubs supported by a fleet of more than 15,000 drivers, the company provides access to over 9,000 products that can be delivered to site, typically within 30 minutes. This reduces the need for site teams to leave projects in search of supplies and enables work to continue uninterrupted.

The system also has potential environmental benefits. By optimising routes and consolidating deliveries, the model can contribute to reducing unnecessary vehicle movements, lowering congestion, and decreasing emissions — issues that are increasingly central to both urban planning and construction policy.

Industry Perspective

“Construction has been slower than other industries to integrate digital-first supply models,” said Adam Samuels, Founder of BUILDGO. “By mapping demand against ten strategically located hubs, we are demonstrating how logistics infrastructure can be applied to a traditionally fragmented sector.”

Samuels emphasised that the expansion also generates a valuable dataset. “The rollout across London creates a dataset that shows where and when supply bottlenecks occur. This provides insights not just for us, but also for policymakers, developers, and contractors who are working to improve efficiency across the wider construction economy.”

Industry analysts note that smaller contractors may stand to gain the most. While larger firms often have procurement teams and scheduled bulk deliveries, independent builders and tradespeople frequently rely on local merchants for just-in-time purchasing. A digital-first, rapid delivery service could reduce delays and improve cost predictability for these smaller operators, which make up a significant share of the UK construction workforce.

Outlook

By September 2025, BUILDGO’s ten-hub network will provide operational coverage across London — from Enfield in the north to Croydon in the south, and from Uxbridge in the west to Woolwich in the east. This expansion positions the capital as a testbed for digital-first construction supply.

The model’s impact extends beyond logistics. It demonstrates how technology can be applied to one of the UK’s most traditional industries, offering measurable productivity benefits and generating real-time data on supply and demand. For a sector under pressure to build more, faster, and with greater efficiency, these innovations represent a potential shift in standard practice.

Looking forward, the London rollout may provide a template for replication in other UK cities. Regions such as Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds face similar challenges in balancing rapid urban development with efficient supply. If successful, BUILDGO’s hub-and-driver model could provide a scalable framework for modernising construction logistics nationally.

Visit https://buildgo.uk/ for more information.

