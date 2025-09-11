Sirvoy - Property Management System (L-R) CEO Mats Persson, John, & Ola co-founders of Sirvoy, now rated higher than Cloudbeds & Mews by verified users on HotelTechReport HotelMinder ranks Sirvoy as the #1 Property Management System ahead of Cloudbeds and Mews

Sirvoy's hotelier-built Property Management System (PMS) earns top ratings with its integrated Channel Manager, Booking Engine, and 24/7 human support.

The hospitality industry deserves booking management software built by people who understand our challenges, not venture capitalists seeking maximum returns.” — Mats Persson, CEO of Sirvoy

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sirvoy , the cloud-based hospitality platform, has achieved a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on HotelTechReport , outperforming venture capital-backed competitors including Cloudbeds and Mews (both 4.6/5) in verified user reviews. Independent properties seeking Cloudbeds and Mews alternatives consistently choose the bootstrapped platform, which was built to solve real-world challenges for a family hostel, not to satisfy an investor boardroom.This top rating is validated across HotelMinder (#1 Property Management System), Capterra, and GetApp, reflecting a clear market preference. Properties are switching from complex, expensive systems to Sirvoy’s intuitive Hotel Management Software (HMS) because it delivers a complete, reliable solution with transparent pricing and 24/7 human support for hotels, B&Bs, hostels, and vacation rentals of any size.THE ALL-IN-ONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (PMS) FOR INDEPENDENT HOSTSSirvoy is a cloud-based property management system with integrated direct booking engine and OTA channel manager that delivers more direct bookings, reduces OTA commission expenses, increases occupancy and saves time for hotels, B&Bs and short-stay vacation rentals.Key features include:1. Intuitive Front Desk (PMS), which simplifies daily operations with a central calendar for check-ins, room management, and housekeeping updates, accessible on any device.2. Reliable Channel Manager, which prevents costly double-booking disasters by instantly syncing rates and availability in real-time across all major OTAs, including Booking.com, Expedia, and Airbnb.3. Commission-Free Booking Engine, which drives more profitable direct bookings through a customizable, mobile-friendly engine that integrates directly into any property website.4. Automated Payments & Invoicing, which gets hosts paid faster and more securely with integrated payment processing (Stripe, PayPal), automated invoicing, and secure virtual card (VCC) handling.5. Guest Messaging Automation, which improves the guest experience by automating key communications like booking confirmations, pre-arrival information, and post-stay review requests."The hospitality industry deserves software built by people who understand our challenges, not venture capitalists seeking maximum returns," said Mats Persson, CEO and co-founder of Sirvoy. "Our 4.8-star rating reflects 16 years of listening to hosts and building practical tools that give them the freedom to focus on their guests. We handle the bookings, sync the calendars, and simplify the communication so they can build a more profitable business."WHY INDEPENDENT PROPERTIES CHOOSE SIRVOY'S HOTEL SOFTWARE OVER CLOUDBEDS AND MEWSIndependent hospitality properties frustrated with platforms designed for investor returns consistently rate Sirvoy higher for three simple reasons:1. Built by Hoteliers, for Hoteliers: Sirvoy was born from a family's need to manage their own hostel, translating into a user-friendly design and a feature set that solves real-world problems without unnecessary complexity.2. 24/7 Real Human Support: Unlike competitors hiding behind chatbots and tiered support, Sirvoy provides every customer with 24/7 access to a team of real hospitality professionals, ensuring urgent problems are solved by people, not bots.3. Fair, Transparent Pricing: Sirvoy’s bootstrapped philosophy is reflected in its clear pricing model, with no hidden fees, setup charges, or artificial limits that penalize growth, allowing properties to predict costs and invest in their guest experience.DRIVING REVENUE AND GROWTH FOR INDEPENDENT HOSPITALITYFrom independent hotels and B&Bs to vacation rentals and glamping sites, Sirvoy's effectiveness is proven by tangible increases in revenue, direct bookings, and operational efficiency.1. Jennifer Grahn at Klockargården Hotel saw revenue increase 127% after switching. "Sirvoy changed everything for me… I could manage bookings effortlessly and even grow the business," Grahn explains.2. Scott Archer of Archer's Edge Luxury Glamping achieved 65% direct booking growth using Sirvoy's commission-free booking engine. "We're spending less time managing bookings and more time making sure our guests have an incredible stay."3. Calabogie Lodge manages complex timeshare and rental operations, nearly doubling room revenue with Sirvoy’s tools for group bookings and direct reservations. "The front desk feels calmer now. Everything is more organized," the team reports.Born in 2008 from the need to accept reservations from multiple channels while preventing overbookings for a Swedish family hostel, Sirvoy has grown organically through user trust to serve thousands of properties across 140+ countries. Its 99.9% uptime and 16-year track record demonstrate a commitment to reliable hospitality solutions, not investor exit strategies.ABOUT SIRVOYSirvoy is a cloud-based hotel management software with integrated booking engine and OTA channel manager that delivers more direct bookings, reduces OTA commissions, increases occupancy and saves time for hotels, B&Bs and short-term vacation rentals. Founded in 2008 by a hotelier family, Sirvoy now manages millions of guest bookings for thousands of hosts and hotels. Sirvoy delivers fair pricing, 24/7 human support, and reliable hospitality solutions built by hoteliers, for hoteliers.ABOUT HOTELTECHREPORTHotelTechReport provides verified reviews and comprehensive analysis of hospitality technology solutions. The platform requires authenticated industry professionals to validate reviews, ensuring trustworthy and accurate performance comparisons between hotel software providers.Disclaimer: Ratings sourced from cited sources: HotelTechReport.com, HotelMinder.com, Capterra.com and accurate on 11th September 2025. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

