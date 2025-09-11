INKBIRD Commences 15th Anniversary Sale with Up to 50% Discounts

INKBIRD 15th Anniversary Sale Banner

INKBIRD celebrates 15 years with a month-long sale. Save up to $80 on smart meat thermometers, sous vide cookers, and home gadgets. Free shipping and warranty.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKBIRD, a provider of smart technology solutions for home and cooking, today announced the launch of its 15th Anniversary Sale. The special event features notable discounts across a wide range of its smart meat thermometers sous vide machines , and other smart home products. These offers will be available for a limited duration of one month, commencing today.The anniversary sale encompasses significant discounts across the company's product lines. Consumers can find:- The 4-Probe Smart Meat Thermometer (INT-14-BW) is reduced by $80 from its original $199.00 price using code 14BWT.- The 2-Probe Wireless Meat Thermometer (INT-12-BW) receives a $40 discount from its $139.99 price with code 12BWOFF.- The Bluetooth Meat Thermometer (INT-11P-B) is available at 20% off its $59.99 price using code 11PBOFF.- WiFi Sous Vide Cooker models ISV-300W and ISV-200W are each discounted by $50 with codes 300WOFF and 200WOFF, respectively.- The BBQ Smoker Temperature Control Fan Kit (ISC-027BW) is offered at a $60 reduction from its $199.99 price with code ISC40OFF.Beyond cooking technology, the anniversary event extends to an extensive selection of INKBIRD's smart home product line, with discounts automatically applied on corresponding product pages for up to 50% off. These include:- 33% off Solar Pool Thermometer IBS-P05R- 17% off WiFi Thermo-Hygrometer IBS-TH5 WiFi- 35% off 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller IIC-800-WIFI- 13% off Wireless 10-in-1 Air Quality Monitor IAQM-129-W- 30% off Digital Humidity Controller IHC-200- 21% off Radon Detector INK-RD1INKBIRD maintains its commitment to customer satisfaction by offering complimentary and expedited shipping, a 30-day return policy, a 1-year product warranty, and continuous 24/7 professional customer support for all purchases made through its official channels.The 15th Anniversary Sale is accessible via the INKBIRD official website , where all qualifying discounts and promotional codes are listed. Visit the site for more information and to view the full range of products on sale.About INKBIRDINKBIRD specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of smart technology products, including intelligent thermometers, controllers, and environmental monitoring devices. With a focus on innovation and user experience, INKBIRD aims to provide reliable solutions that enhance comfort, efficiency, and safety in both culinary and home environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.