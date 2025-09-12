Mental Health Clinical Trials Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Mental Health Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Mental Health Clinical Trials Market?

The market size for mental health clinical trials has seen significant growth in recent years. The market is predicted to increase from $2.96 billion in 2024 to $3.23 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors contributing to this historical growth are the burgeoning interest in neuropsychiatric drug development, escalating levels of stress, anxiety, and depression, greater backing from government and regulatory bodies, an increasing elderly population, and heightened demand for non-pharmacological interventions.

In the coming years, the market size of mental health clinical trials is forecasted to witness robust growth, expanding to $4.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth during this future period can be credited to the growing prevalence of mental health disorders, enhanced awareness regarding mental health issues, surging demand for customized medicine, an increase in healthcare spending, and the rising application of digital health technologies. The imminent period sees trends such as progress in digital health systems, tech advancements in wearable devices, breakthroughs in neuroimaging technologies, improvements in electronic data capture (EDC) systems, and the rise of technology-powered decentralized clinical trial models.

Download a free sample of the mental health clinical trials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27343&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Mental Health Clinical Trials Global Market Growth?

The escalating occurrence of mental health disorders is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the mental health clinical trials market in the future. Mental health disorders, which considerably impacts an individual's emotion, cognition, behaviour, and comprehensive physiological operations, are on the rise due to heightened stress levels brought about by contemporary lifestyles. This includes job-related stress, social alienation, and incessant online connectivity. Mental health clinical trials play a vital part in health care progress by assessing the safety and efficacy of fresh pharmaceuticals, therapies, and behaviour adjustments for mental health illnesses. For instance, the American Psychiatric Association, a US-based non-profit body, announced in May 2024 that approximately 43% of American adults felt heightened anxiety in 2024, an escalation from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022. Thus, the growing occurrence of mental health disorders is fuelling the expansion of the mental health clinical trials market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Mental Health Clinical Trials Market?

Major players in the Mental Health Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca plc

• GSK plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Mental Health Clinical Trials Market In The Future?

Key players in the mental health clinical trials sector are concentrating their efforts on advancing treatments, like adjunctive therapies. These are specifically designed to increase efficacy, improve patient results, and cater to the unmet needs in the mental health disorder spectrum. Adjunctive therapies involve the use of medications coupled with primary treatments to better manage intricate conditions. A prime example of this is AbbVie Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical firm, which in December 2022, got the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VRAYLAR (cariprazine) as an adjunctive treatment geared towards adults with major depressive disorder. This game-changing dopamine-serotonin partial agonist mechanism by VRAYLAR enhances the work of traditional antidepressants. It works by mitigating depressive symptoms in patients who show an inadequate response to regular therapy. Aside from that, the product also helps in mood stabilization and lowering side effects typically seen with outdated antipsychotics.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Mental Health Clinical Trials Market Report?

The mental health clinical trials market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

2) By Study Design: Interventional, Observational, Other Study Designs

3) By Disorder: Anxiety Disorders, Depression, Bipolar Affective Disorder, Dissociation And Dissociative Disorders, Schizophrenia, Other Disorders

4) By Sponsor: Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government Agencies, Other Sponsors

Subsegments:

1) By Phase I: Single Ascending Dose, Multiple Ascending Dose, First In Human, Pharmacokinetics Studies

2) By Phase II: Dose Ranging Studies, Proof Of Concept Studies, Randomized Controlled Trials, Open Label Studies

3) By Phase III: Large Scale Randomized Trials, Multicenter Studies, Comparative Effectiveness Trials, Double Blind Studies

4) By Phase IV: Post Marketing Surveillance, Long Term Safety Studies, Real World Evidence Studies, Pharmacovigilance Studies

View the full mental health clinical trials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mental-health-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Mental Health Clinical Trials Industry?

In the Mental Health Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025, North America is identified as the biggest regional market for the year 2024. Anticipated to experience the most growth in the coming years is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mental Health Clinical Trials Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aircraft Elevator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-elevator-global-market-report

Smart Elevators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-elevators-global-market-report

Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-air-transport-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.