Mortuary Bags Market to Reach USD $2.78 Billion by 2029 at 11.8% CAGR

Mortuary Bags Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Mortuary Bags Market?

The rapid expansion of the mortuary bags market has been noticeable in recent times. The market size which is projected to be $1.59 billion in 2024, will see a growth to $1.79 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during this historic period predominantly include an increase in the number of deaths from road accidents, the ongoing prevalence of infectious diseases, the strength of the public health infrastructure, the well-established funeral service industry, together with a growing emphasis from the government on disaster readiness.

In the following years, the mortuary bags market is set to experience swift expansion, reaching a value of $2.79 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The projected growth within this period can be linked to a surge in death rates from chronic ailments, an increasing trend for hygiene and safety, development of health care facilities, escalated investment in systems handling disaster responses, and enhanced cognizance regarding infection control. Key projected trends within this period include the creation of environment-friendly body bags, production of antimicrobial and leak-resistant materials, introduction of digital procurement and inventory management systems, advanced production for more robust and lighter bags, and the implementation of RFID tags for effective tracking and traceability.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Mortuary Bags Global Market Growth?

The growth of the mortuary bags market is anticipated to be propelled by the surge in road fatalities. Typically, road accidents involve an unexpected occurrence of vehicle collisions or mishaps, resulting in harm, injury, or death. The escalation in road accidents causing fatalities is primarily attributed to distracted driving, which diminishes a driver's attention span and response time, thus causing frequent and harsh impacts. In these situations, mortuary bags offer a secure, hygienic, and dignified method for transporting the deceased from the accident scene to either medical centers or morgues. For instance, the Department for Transport, a UK governmental department, reported in May 2025 that there were 1,633 deaths (a 1% increase from 2023) and 29,537 significant casualties with negligible change from 2023. Hence, the growth of the mortuary bags market is driven by the surge in fatalities from road accidents. An uptick in both terrorism and global conflict, resulting in increased violent incidents and heightened fatality rates, is also fueling the mortuary bags market's growth. Terrorism and global conflict include disruptive and harmful actions and disputes that pose a threat to international peace and stability. The growth of terrorism and global conflict is predominantly due to geopolitical conflicts, heightening disputes, and violent actions across various regions. In these scenarios, mortuary bags offer a safe means to contain and transport the deceased, thereby promoting efficient crisis management and public health safety. For instance, a US-based humanitarian information portal reported an increase in terrorist incidents from 58 to 66 in March 2025, with the most dangerous groups causing an 11% uptick in fatalities in 2024. Thus, the surge in terrorism and global conflict acts as an engine for growing the mortuary bags market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Mortuary Bags Market?

Major players in the Mortuary Bags Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medline Industries LP

• Busse Hospital Disposables

• Peerless Plastics

• Ferno‑Washington Inc.

• Vezzani Group

• EMSRUN

• Extra Packaging LLC

• Roftek Ltd.

• Span Surgical Co.

• Classic Plastics Corporation

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Mortuary Bags Market Report?

The mortuary bags market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Double Layer, Gusseted Bag, Single Layer, Zipper Bag

2) By Raw Material: Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester, Other Raw Materials

3) By Bags Size: Adult Bags, Child And Infant Bags, Heavy Duty And Bariatric Bags

4) By End Use: Hospitals, Mortuaries And Funeral Homes, Forensic Departments, Other End Users

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Mortuary Bags Industry?

In the Mortuary Bags Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the biggest market in 2024. The region foreseen to have the most significant growth rate is Asia-Pacific. The report includes details on regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

