Minimally Invasive Treatment Of Lung Cancer Market to Reach $4.78 Billion by 2029 with 9.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company’s Minimally Invasive Treatment Of Lung Cancer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Minimally Invasive Treatment Of Lung Cancer Market Size And Growth?

The market for minimally invasive lung cancer treatments has seen robust growth in recent years, with its size expected to increase from $3.06 billion in 2024 to $3.35 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a rise in the number of lung cancer cases, heightened awareness about less invasive procedures, an ageing population, the use of early detection techniques, and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure.

In the forthcoming years, substantial growth is anticipated in the market of minimally invasive procedures for lung cancer treatment, with the market size anticipated to reach $4.78 billion by 2029 and a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The propelling factors of this growth throughout the projected period could be tied to the rising preference for outpatient procedures, surging investment directed towards specialized lung cancer centres, wider access to minimally invasive treatment options, initiatives taken by governments endorsing advanced healthcare, and an emphasis on reducing the aftermath of surgical complications. Frontline trends predicted for this period encompass advancements in the technology of surgical tools, innovative strides in patient monitoring systems, formulation of precision therapy methods, intensive research and progression in lesser intrusive interventions, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence in treatment planning.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Minimally Invasive Treatment Of Lung Cancer Market?

The escalating incidence of lung cancer is projected to fuel the expansion of the market for minimally invasive lung cancer treatments. Lung cancer, characterized by unregulated cell growth, largely evolves due to increased tobacco smoking which heightens the risk of spontaneous cell proliferation and tumor development. Minimally invasive procedures provide benefits to lung cancer patients by targeting, removing, or dismantling tumors via minor cuts or image-guided probes. These methods not only reduce healing time but also mitigate harm to healthy lung tissues, decrease complications risk, and expedite the return to regular activities for the patients. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a government agency based in the US, reported that in 2022, the US saw 218,893 newly diagnosed lung cancer cases resulting in 131,584 deaths within the country. Consequently, the rising incidence of lung cancer is stimulating the growth of the market for minimally invasive lung cancer treatment.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Minimally Invasive Treatment Of Lung Cancer Market?

Major players in the Minimally Invasive Treatment Of Lung Cancer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Weill Cornell Medicine

• Accuray Incorporated

• Richard Wolf GmbH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Minimally Invasive Treatment Of Lung Cancer Market?

Leading firms in the minimal invasion lung cancer treatment market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative systems like fluoroscopic navigation platforms to improve their accuracy and provide precise, targeted therapy for lung ailments. Fluoroscopic navigation platforms, which blend real-time fluoroscopy with navigation technology, enables medical instruments to be directed accurately to specific lung regions, facilitating minimally invasive biopsies and treatment of difficult-to-access lesions while also minimizing complications. Medtronic plc, an Irish medical technology firm, introduced the first endoluminal lung ablation in the world using the ILLUMISITE in July 2022. This trailblazing procedure was performed by Hong Kong doctors who utilized the ILLUMISITE platform to navigate accurately through a patient's lungs by creating a virtual pathway based on the patient's CT scan. The system's navigation catheter was instrumental in guiding the bronchoscope to the lung lesion, where a specialized ablation catheter offered targeted treatment. This advancement marks a significant breakthrough in the diagnosis and treatment of lung mass, merging precision navigation and localized ablation technology.

How Is The Minimally Invasive Treatment Of Lung Cancer Market Segmented?

The minimally invasive treatment of lung cancer market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Lung Tumor Ablation, Lung Tumor Embolization

2) By Stage: Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, Stage IV

3) By Age Group: Under 30 Years, 31 To 45 Years, 46 To 60 Years

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Lung Tumor Ablation: Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Laser Ablation

2) By Lung Tumor Embolization: Bronchial Artery Embolization, Pulmonary Artery Embolization, Chemoembolization, Radioembolization

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Minimally Invasive Treatment Of Lung Cancer Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for minimally invasive lung cancer treatment. Asia-Pacific, however, is predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market report encompasses numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

