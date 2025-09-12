Demand for Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $5.98 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Be By 2025?

The market for minimally invasive thoracic surgery has experienced robust growth in recent times. It is projected to expand from $4.04 billion in 2024 to $4.38 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The significant growth seen in the past can be linked to an increase in cases of lung cancer and thoracic conditions, the rising trend of adopting robotic-assisted thoracic procedures, an aging population, enhanced patient awareness, and increased healthcare spending.

The market for minimally invasive thoracic surgery is predicted to witness significant expansion in the forthcoming years, anticipated to surge to $5.98 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include a rising demand for less time in hospitals, heightened utilization of advanced imaging and navigation systems, increased favoritism by surgeons, escalations in government and private sector funding, and an intensified focus on value-based healthcare approach. Key trends for this period feature developments in robotic-assisted surgical platforms, enhancements in design of minimally invasive tools, incorporation of artificial intelligence, usage of augmented and virtual reality tools, and technological breakthroughs in 3D and 4K imaging systems.

Download a free sample of the minimally invasive thoracic surgery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27348&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Landscape?

The increasing prevalence of pulmonary conditions is forecasted to boost the expansion of the minimally invasive thoracic surgery market. Lung diseases, including asthma, COPD, pneumonia, and lung cancer, negatively affect lung functionality and respiration. These conditions predominantly increase due to tobacco smoking, as its harmful chemicals cause DNA damage in lung cells over time, escalating the potential for uncontrolled cell growth and tumor development. Minimally invasive procedures benefit lung disease sufferers by specifically targeting and eliminating or suppressing tumors using small cuts or imaging-led probes. This approach reduces healing time, lessens harm to healthy lung tissue, minimizes the possibility of complications, and enables quicker return to routine activities. For example, in June 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a governmental agency in the US, reported that in 2022, the United States saw 218,893 fresh instances of lung cancer, and in 2023, the disease caused the demise of 131,584 individuals nationwide. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of lung diseases is a significant factor propelling the growth of the minimally invasive thoracic surgery market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market?

Major players in the Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson And Johnson Services Inc.

• Medtronic Plc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Stryker Corporation

• GE Healthcare Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the minimally invasive thoracic surgery market are directing their efforts towards the creation of advanced technology like robotic-assisted surgery platforms, aiming to augment surgical precision and improve the overall clinical results. This platform involves a surgical setting where surgeons use robotically controlled arms to execute minimally invasive procedures with improved precision, elevating the overall accuracy, dexterity, and visualization in comparison to conventional surgery. For example, in June 2024, Monmouth Medical Centre (MMC), a medical establishment based in the US, launched the Ion Robotic platform, the Aliya PEF system, and AI-powered intraoperative CT imaging during surgery. These tools provide several advantages such as increased surgical precision, superior patient outcomes, and real-time imaging to assist in better decision making. Altogether, these advanced technologies facilitate highly accurate, minimally invasive diagnoses and treatments of lung cancer, leading to quicker recovery and improved outcomes. They offer features like real-time navigation, non-thermal tumor ablation, and less exposure to radiation, thereby encouraging early detection and effective treatment.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market

The minimally invasive thoracic surgery market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Lobectomy, Wedge Resection, Pneumonectomy, Other Types

2) By Product: Energy Devices, Instruments, Staplers And Disposables, Visualization Systems

3) By Procedure Type: Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS), Robotic-Assisted Thoracic Surgery, Endoscopic Thoracic Surgery, Other Procedure Types

4) By Application: Lung Cancer Surgery, Esophageal Surgery, Mediastinal Surgery, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Lobectomy: Bilobectomy, Sleeve Lobectomy, Thoracoscopic Lobectomy (VATS Lobectomy), Robotic-Assisted Lobectomy

2) By Wedge Resection: Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Wedge Resection, Robotic-Assisted Wedge Resection, Open Wedge Resection

3) By Pneumonectomy: Standard Pneumonectomy, Extended Pneumonectomy, Sleeve Pneumonectomy, Thoracoscopic

4) By Other Types: Segmentectomy, Sleeve Resection, Decortication, Bullectomy, Thoracoscopic Resection For Metastasectomy

View the full minimally invasive thoracic surgery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/minimally-invasive-thoracic-surgery-global-market-report

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for minimally invasive thoracic surgery. However, it is anticipated that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecasted period. The report on this market includes detailed analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

