Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market Set to Reach $9.84 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems has seen a robust growth. The market, which stood at $6.66 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $7.22 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Primary factors for this impressive growth in the historical period include the extensive adoption of endoscopic technologies in surgical procedures, the growth in the elderly population needing gastrointestinal treatments, the proliferation of advanced surgical training programs, a surging preference towards outpatient surgical procedures, and the growing demand for cosmetic and scar-less surgery alternatives.

Expectations are high for substantial expansion in the minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to surge to a remarkable $9.84 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This projected growth can be credited to several factors such as the mounting incorporation of robotic systems in gastrointestinal surgeries, rising financial input in healthcare facilities across budding markets, a growing urge for the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled surgical instruments, enhanced attention on personalized and precision surgical processes, and the extension of telesurgery and remote-based operations. The forecast period is also marked by significant trends including progress in robotic-aided minimally invasive surgical platforms, evolution of artificial intelligence (AI)-led decision support systems for surgeons, creativity in flexible endoscopic instruments for complicated procedures, progress in instantaneous imaging and navigation technologies, and creation of single-port and scarless surgical techniques.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market?

The escalating occurrences of gastrointestinal disorders are anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market in the future. These disorders are medical complications influencing the digestive tract, consisting of the stomach, intestines, and connected organs, manifesting symptoms such as discomfort, bloating, diarrhea, or constipation. The spike in these disorders is attributed to unwholesome food habits, where an increased intake of processed and low-fiber foods can upset digestion and detrimentally impact gut health over time. Minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems aid the treatment of such disorders by facilitating precise, efficient surgical protocols that diminish complications and encourage quicker patient recovery. For example, the UK Health Security Agency, a governmental department based in the UK, revealed in June 2025, that there was a 27% surge in gastrointestinal infection rates in England, from 96.1 per 100,000 in 2022 to 122.0 in 2024. This rise in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders underscores the growth of the minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market?

Major players in the Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• HOYA Corporation

• Smith & Nephew Plc

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Sector?

Top companies in the minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market are prioritizing the development of unique strategies, such as the fusion of an open console with 3D display technology, to boost surgical accuracy and visualization, ultimately leading to better patient results. The combination of an open-access command console integrated with 3D visualizations is a novel approach to user interaction and data presentation. For instance, in May 2025, Medtronic Plc, a pharmaceutical firm based in Ireland, debuted the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system in Korea. This was a landmark achievement in minimally invasive surgery featuring a modular design, open console with a 33-inch 3D display, and versatile usability in urological, gynecological, and general surgeries. Not only does this launch heighten surgical precision and inter-team communication, but it also positions Seoul National University Hospital as a premier institution for the study, teaching, and broader clinical application of robotic surgery in Korea.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market

The minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Endoscopic Equipment, Laparoscopic Equipment, Robotic Surgical Systems, Access Devices, Visualization Systems

2) By Technology: Traditional Laparoscopy, Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopy, Single-Incision Surgery, Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (NOTES), Augmented Reality-Guided Surgery

3) By Surgery: Adrenalectomy, Appendectomy, Bariatric Surgery, Cholecystectomy, Colon And Rectal Surgery, Foregut Surgery, Hernia Repair, Other Surgeries

4) By Application: Diagnostic Application, Therapeutic Application, Preventive Application, Reconstructive Application, Palliative Application

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics, Research And Academic Institutions, Healthcare Compliance Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Endoscopic Equipment: Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes, Capsule Endoscopes, Endoscopic Ultrasound Devices, Endoscopic Imaging Systems

2) By Laparoscopic Equipment: Trocars, Laparoscopes, Insufflators, Hand Instruments, Energy Devices

3) By Robotic Surgical Systems: Multi-Port Robotic Systems, Single-Port Robotic Systems, Microsurgical Robotic Systems, Tethered Capsule Robots, Modular Robotic Platforms

4) By Access Devices: Speculums, Dilators, Cannulas, Surgical Sheaths, Retractors

5) By Visualization Systems: Camera Systems, Light Sources, Display Monitors, Image Processing Units, Recording Devices

Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market - Regional Insights

In the 2024 Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Global Market Report, North America held the dominant position. It is projected that the fastest escalating market will be the Asia-Pacific region. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

