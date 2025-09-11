Helping hands, clean mulch and a pest-free Christmas: Good tidings in the upcoming NotMISpecies webinars

Halloween décor is already in the aisles of every big box store, and the NotMISpecies webinar series is following suit by unveiling its fall lineup of helpful, holiday-themed sessions. Whether you need to commiserate with trees over the stressful season, get help dealing with scary backyard pests or find that perfect, invasive-free gift, Michigan’s Invasive Species Program has got you covered. Register early to beat the holiday rush!

Get help ‘ghosting’ invasive species

When a strange plant or weird insect is giving you the heebie-jeebies, who can you call? Your local invasives-busters, of course! Michigan’s cooperative invasive species management areas – CISMAs, for short – can help you bust invasive species in your neighborhood. Whether it’s harmful plants in a local bird sanctuary, wild parsnip along the North Country Trail or aggressive flowers in a backyard garden, CISMAs are on the job!

Join Shikha Singh of Jackson, Lenawee and Washtenaw CISMA, Zach Peklo of North Country CISMA and Evan Chalmers of Three Shores CISMA for “Something Strange in Your Neighborhood? Who Ya Gonna Call?” (9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23). While they can’t help with ghosts, they’ll share their experiences managing invasive species in important places and how these efforts build valuable relationships within communities. You’ll learn who to call when you need invasive species help, and you might even get to see their cool backpack sprayers!

Invasive-free products are coming to Michigan

Have you’ve ever landscaped with “clean” fill or gravel and ended up with a weed patch, or purchased mulch that took on a life of its own? If so, you might be interested in Michigan’s new voluntary, invasive-free certification program. Join Vicki Sawicki, program coordinator with the DNR, for “‘Hold the Invasives, Please!’ Certified Invasive-free Products Are Coming to Michigan” (9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30).

Sawicki will share how she’s building relationships with producers of gravel, fill, mulch, compost and firewood who want to provide clean options for their customers. Invasive plants, insects and even tree diseases can be moved to new places on firewood and landscape materials. Learn more about when and where you can find certified products and how purchasing these can ensure that what you bring home is clean and invasive-free.

Wishing you a pest-free Christmas!

Every holiday season, millions of Christmas trees are cut and shipped around the country to become centerpieces for family celebrations – but some come with more than just festive cheer. Spongy moth and balsam woolly adelgid are two invasive Christmas tree pests on the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s naughty list.

Join MDARD’s Amber Neils and Lindsay Patrick for “Holiday Hitchhikers: Unpacking Pests in Christmas Trees” (9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12). They’ll explain the status of these two insects in Michigan, their biology, the risks they pose and how the department’s Christmas Tree Inspection and Certification Program helps Michigan tree farms spread holiday cheer without the risk of spreading invasive species.

Holiday break

The series will take a break in December, leaving ample time to catch up on episodes you might have missed. Find recordings of all the past NotMISpecies webinars or register for new ones.

Michigan’s Invasive Species Program, a collaborative effort of the departments of Natural Resources; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Agriculture and Rural Development, coordinates and supports invasive species initiatives across the state and provides support through the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program.