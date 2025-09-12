Medical Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Medical Furniture Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Medical Furniture Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the market size for medical furniture has seen substantial growth. This growth is expected to propel the market value from $19.69 billion in 2024 to $21.33 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth witnessed in the historic period can be linked to the expansion of private hospital chains internationally, the increase in medical tourism fuelling the need for high-end infrastructure, the influx of investment in home healthcare setups, the global rise in disease burden, and the ageing worldwide population.

Strong growth is anticipated in the size of the medical furniture market in the coming years, with it expected to surge to $29.02 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth within the projected period can be linked to the growing number of hospitals and clinics, the emergence of ambulatory surgical establishments, the proliferation of long-term care and rehabilitation centers, upgrade efforts for existing healthcare infrastructures, and an increase in specialty and super-specialty hospitals. The forecast period is set to witness a range of trends such as integration of IoT in the creation of smart medical furniture, the advent of multi-acuity beds, use of antimicrobial substances during production, the incorporation of automated and electric adjustment functions in beds and chairs, and improved ergonomic design innovations.

Download a free sample of the medical furniture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27340&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Medical Furniture Market?

The escalating rate of hospital admissions is projected to fuel the expansion of the medical furniture market. When a person is hospitalized, they are admitted to a hospital for a period to attain medical treatment. The upsurge in hospital admissions is mainly due to the growing instance of chronic illnesses leading to a higher need for sustained, specialized health care for ailments like diabetes, heart diseases, and hypertension. Medical furniture enhances the hospitalization experience by raising patients' comfort and safety. It includes items like flexible beds and ergonomic chairs, which aid patients to relax and recuperate more efficiently during their stay. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australia-based government body, reported in May 2024 that hospital admissions in Australia increased by 4.6% in 2022-23. In the breakdown, public hospitals noted a 4.3% increment and private hospitals reported a 5.0% upsurge compared to 2021-22. Consequently, the acceleration in hospital admission rates is enhancing growth in the medical furniture market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Medical Furniture Market?

Major players in the Medical Furniture Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Baxter International Inc.

• STERIS Corporation

• Herman Miller Inc.

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

• Getinge AB

• ARJO AB

• Invacare Holdings Corporation

• Sunrise Medical LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Medical Furniture Industry?

Leading enterprises in the medical furniture market prioritize the creation of advanced products like multi-acuity beds aimed at maximizing hospital space and resources by catering to various care levels within a single bed system. Multi-acuity beds are versatile hospital beds designed to care for patients across multiple care stages, facilitating easy transitioning without transferring them to a different bed. Case in point, Agiliti, a medical and surgical equipment supplier based in the US, introduced Essentia, a flexible, multi-acuity bed frame in February 2025. This innovative product was designed to cater to a range of patients in various hospital settings. It is recognized for its groundbreaking safety components like the SlideRail, which provides up to 39 inches of open space for patient access and includes adaptable grips to aid mobility and reduce strain on caregivers. Unique features like the lighted SafeGlance indicators implemented on the bed enable hospital staff to quickly check crucial safety factors such as brake engagement, bed height, and alarm configurations. It also includes a minimal 11.5-inch deck height and a RevTrend 20 function that angles the bed for early mobility support, which aim to minimize fall risks while facilitating weight-bearing exercises. Other notable elements include MotionStop 360 to avoid contact-related incidents, an automatic brake lock system, on-demand bed length extension, and compatibility with various therapeutic surfaces.

How Is The Medical Furniture Market Segmented?

The medical furniture market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Beds, Chairs, Tables, Trolleys And Stretchers, Cabinets And Lockers, Other Products

2) By Material: Metal, Wood, Plastic, Other Materials

3) By Sector: Public, Private

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Beds: Manual Beds, Electric Beds, Semi Electric Beds, ICU Beds, Pediatric Beds, Birthing Beds

2) By Chairs: Examination Chairs, Dialysis Chairs, Chemotherapy Chairs, Recliner Chairs, Geriatric Chairs

3) By Tables: Examination Tables, Operating Tables, Delivery Tables, Imaging Tables

4) By Trolleys And Stretchers: Emergency Trolleys, Instrument Trolleys, Anesthesia Trolleys, Patient Transfer Stretchers, Shower Trolleys

5) By Cabinets And Lockers: Bedside Cabinets, Medicine Cabinets, Instrument Cabinets, Staff Lockers, Patient Lockers

6) By Other Products: Foot Stools, IV Stands, Overbed Tables, Privacy Screens, Waste Disposal Units

View the full medical furniture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-furniture-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Medical Furniture Market?

For the year under study in the Medical Furniture Global Market Report 2025, North America led the market. It's predicted that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The report comprises comprehensive coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Medical Furniture Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Household Furniture Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-furniture-market

Furniture Paint Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-paint-global-market-report

Metal Furniture Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-furniture-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.