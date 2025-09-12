Interventional Oncology Market to Grow at 8.9% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Interventional Oncology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Interventional Oncology Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, the interventional oncology market has exhibited robust growth. The market's size is expected to increase from $2.49 billion in 2024 to $2.72 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The impressive growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors including the rising global cancer incidences, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, increased healthcare spending in developing economies, heightened demand for image-guided treatments, and enhanced awareness about the advantages of interventional oncology.

The market size of interventional oncology is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $3.82 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include an increasing preference for outpatient oncology procedures, extensive use of combined treatments with immuno-oncology, a surge in clinical trials for image-guided therapies, broader accessibility of interventional oncology in burgeoning markets, and an enhanced emphasis on precision medicine for treatment planning. Recognizable trends during the forecast period encompass advancements in image-guided ablation technologies, the creation of AI-driven diagnostic instruments, the evolution of targeted drug-delivery systems, progress in minimally invasive treatment devices, and the proliferation of customized oncology treatment approaches.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Interventional Oncology Market?

The escalating occurrence of cancer is anticipated to boost the expansion of the interventional oncology market in the future. The term cancer prevalence denotes the total count of individuals, including those recently and previously diagnosed, who are living with a history of cancer at a given moment in time. Lifestyle-related risk factors, such as poor nutrition, cigarette smoking, alcohol abuse, and interaction with environmental pollutants, are enhancing the cancer prevalence, hence escalating the chances of various cancer development. Interventional oncology plays a significant role in cancer treatment by offering minimally invasive, tumor-focused therapies. It enhances patient results by minimizing damage to healthy tissue and facilitating quicker recovery periods in comparison to traditional treatments. For instance, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency based in Australia, reported in July 2024 that the country recorded 160,570 cancer diagnoses in 2022, which signified a growth of 3,789 diagnoses from 156,781 in 2021. Consequently, the escalating occurrence of cancer is stimulating the expansion of the interventional oncology market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Interventional Oncology Market?

Major players in the Interventional Oncology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Stryker Corporation

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Terumo Corporation

• Hologic Inc.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Lantheus Holdings Inc.

• Penumbra Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Interventional Oncology Market In The Globe?

Key players in the interventional oncology market are concentrating their efforts on innovating sophisticated products such as microcatheter-based embolization systems. These systems aim to provide accurate cancer treatment, minimizing harm to the neighboring healthy tissues. Microcatheter-based embolization systems are medical tools that employ minuscule, pliable catheters to systematically send embolic agents into the bloodstream to limit or block its flow, commonly used in treatment of tumors, vascular anomalies, or bleeding. Case in point, in March 2025, Terumo Corporation, a medical device company from Japan, introduced the Occlusafe balloon occlusion catheter, an advanced Balloon-TACE (B-TACE) therapy to treat liver cancer, specifically hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This remarkable microcatheter harnesses the pressure gradient effect to reroute blood flow and touch base with the microcirculation, allowing an amplified concentration of therapeutic agents at the tumor location while reducing off-target embolization. This strategic approach is aimed at improving clinical results in hard-to-treat liver cancer cases by enhancing the precision of drug delivery and offering superior visualization during procedures.

How Is The Interventional Oncology Market Segmented?

The interventional oncology market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Radiation Therapy Devices, Ablation Devices, Embolization Devices

2) By Technology Type: Ultrasound, Computed Tomography Guided, Magnetic Resonance-Guided

3) By Procedure: Tumor Ablation, Tumor Biopsy, Vascular Interventions, Palliative Care

4) By Application Areas: Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Prostate Cancer

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research And Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Radiation Therapy Devices: Linear Accelerators, Proton Therapy Systems, Brachytherapy Devices

2) By Ablation Devices: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Microwave Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices, Irreversible Electroporation Systems

3) By Embolization Devices: Microspheres, Coil Embolization Devices, Liquid Embolic Agents, Embolic Protection Devices

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Interventional Oncology Market?

In the Interventional Oncology Global Market Report 2025, North America held the largest share in the market as of the year 2024. The fastest growth, however, is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. The report includes coverage of multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

