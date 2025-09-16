2025 French Fashion Awards Announces Season 2 Winners: Recognising Global Fashion Designers and Rising Stars

2025 French Fashion Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2026 French Fashion Awards Call for Entries

2025 French Fashion Awards: Season 2 unveils this season’s professionals, brands, and rising talents who have showcased outstanding work in fashion today.

You can just feel it when a designer knows their materials and how well their ideas are executed. That kind of confidence was what the jurors saw in the winners.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 French Fashion Awards: Season 2 proudly unveils this season’s winning professionals, brands, and rising talents who have showcased some of the most outstanding work in contemporary fashion today. This global recognition celebrates their mastery and high standard of creativity, securing recognition across a competitive community of elites and emerging designers.

Featured Winners

Among this season’s winners, a select stood out for their exceptional detail and elevated craftsmanship. These winning recognitions highlight outstanding pieces from both professionals and students, offering distinction to designs that surpassed jury expectations. Winners include ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED, Beijing Yixiange Culture Communication Co., LTD, Milena Djukanovic/Printique.Me, Bingxingren (Hangzhou) Down Co., Ltd., Haoning Tian, and more, marking their entries as the most decisive achievements of the season.

Visit the French Fashion Awards’ official website for the complete list of fashion award winners here: https://frenchfashionawards.com/.

“This season showed us how far fashion design has come, and how the next trends are catching up,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “You can just feel it when a designer knows their materials and how well their ideas are executed. That kind of confidence was what the jurors saw in the winners, and is the reason why they deserve to be recognised.”

The competition drew a wide range of entries from across the globe, including strong participation from United States, United Kingdom, China, the Netherlands, New Zealand, France and more. Each submission reflected a distinct approach to fashion design through technique, material use, and creative focus, reinforcing the program’s position as an international platform for fashion excellence recognition.

Grand Jury Panel

To uphold its professional setting, the French Fashion Awards maintains an impartial and blind judging process, led by an international panel of industry professionals handpicked from IAA’s judging committee. With backgrounds spanning fashion design and creative leadership, these jurors bring deep expertise to evaluate each entry. Among them are Sunčana Jozić Lučić (Croatia), Xiaowu Zheng (United States), Carly Vidal-Wallace (Australia), Hanwei Su (United States), and Rob Bacon (United States), with many more contributing to this season’s final results.

2026 Competition Now Open for Global Participation

Following the successful outcome of 2025, the 2026 French Fashion Awards is now accepting entries, celebrating exceptional fashion design, from couture collections and ready-to-wear, to accessories, conceptual work, marketing and advertising, and student showcases.

Key Dates:

• Early Bird Deadline – 13 October 2025

• Final Extension Deadline – 21 January 2026

• Winners Announcement – 20 March 2026

For full submission details, visit: https://frenchfashionawards.com/fashion-awards.php#howtoenter.

About French Fashion Awards

The French Fashion Awards is an international competition recognising design excellence in the global fashion industry, from emerging creators to established industry leaders. With a focus on originality and impact, the award is a global platform for rising stars and professionals to pursue greater international recognition and influence the ever-evolving world of fashion.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.