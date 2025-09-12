Influenza Drug Market Expanding With $1.31 Billion at 6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Influenza Drug Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Influenza Drug Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of influenza medication has seen substantial growth in the past years. The growth is expected to surge from $0.98 billion in 2024 to $1.04 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The expansion in the historical timeframe is a result of heightened occurrences of seasonal flu outbreaks, increased spending on healthcare, rising awareness about vaccinations, broader use of antiviral drugs, and a surge in government-led immunization drives.

In the coming years, the influenza drug market is projected to experience robust expansion. The market is predicted to reach $1.32 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The predicted growth during this forecast period is due to the escalating incidence of flu-like diseases, enhanced access to global healthcare, the development of healthcare infrastructure in evolving economies, high demand for combination therapies, and an increased emphasis on preventive healthcare. Key trends expected during this forecast period comprise innovation in vaccine development, advancements in diagnostic capabilities, the creation of next-gen antivirals, progress in antiviral research, and advancements in drug delivery systems.

Download a free sample of the influenza drug market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27317&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Influenza Drug Market?

An increase in influenza cases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the influenza drug market in the future. Influenza, a contagious respiratory ailment induced by influenza viruses, can cause fever, cough, sore throat, and body pains. This surge in influenza infections comes as a result of frequent viral mutations that dampen the efficiency of vaccines and heighten the susceptibility of populations to outbreaks. Influenza medications counter this increase in infections by providing efficacious treatments that lessen the severity of the disease and curb its spread. For example, provisional in-season estimates from September 2023 show that the 2022-2023 flu season resulted in 31 million symptomatic illnesses, 14 million medical appointments, 360,000 hospital stays, and 21,000 deaths in the United States, according to the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a national public health institution of the United States. Hence, the escalating prevalence of influenza infections is propelling the influenza drug market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Influenza Drug Market?

Major players in the Influenza Drug Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

• Moderna Inc.

• BioNTech SE

• Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

• Green Cross Corp

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Influenza Drug Sector?

Leading firms in the influenza drug market are prioritizing technological innovations, such as drug formulation techniques, to improve the effectiveness of treatments, patient adherence, and overall therapeutic outcomes. Drug formulation process generally involves the mix of inert materials and excipients with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to develop practical drug products with desired characteristics. For example, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a company primarily focusing on pharmaceuticals and diagnostics based in Switzerland, rolled out Baloxavir Marboxil for Suspension in August 2024. This strawberry-flavoured, single-dose oral antiviral, developed specifically for children, allows parents to dispense accurate weight-based dosages, thus improving ease of administration and adherence. This technological breakthrough provides a reliable home-based medication delivery option, making it possible for caregivers to manage influenza treatment for children at home after receiving a prescription. The benefits of this innovation include its unique mechanism of action and increased adherence rates, although resistance could develop over time, particularly in pediatric patients.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Influenza Drug Market Segments

The influenza drug market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Influenza A, Influenza B, Influenza C

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intranasal, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous

4) By Mechanism Of Action: Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Cap-Dependent Endonuclease Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, M2 Ion Channel Inhibitors, Host Cell Protease Inhibitors, Immunomodulatory Agents, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Polymerase Inhibitors, Hemagglutinin Stem Binders, Cytokine Inhibitors, Host Factor Targeting

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmacies, Vaccination Centers, Research Institutions, Government Health Agencies, Long-Term Care Facilities, Community Health Centers, Corporate Health Programs

View the full influenza drug market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/influenza-drug-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Influenza Drug Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the global market for influenza drugs. The region with the highest projected growth rate for the upcoming period is Asia-Pacific. The global market report for influenza drugs includes coverage for regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Influenza Drug Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acoustic-insulation-global-market-report

Automotive Noise Insulation Parts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-noise-insulation-parts-global-market-report

Ventilators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventilators-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.