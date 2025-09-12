Laboratory Robotics Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $4.24 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Laboratory Robotics Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $4.24 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $4.24 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

Laboratory Robotics Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a swift expansion in the market size of laboratory robotics in recent years. The market size is projected to rise from $2.67 billion in 2024 to $2.93 billion in 2025, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The notable growth during the historic phase can be credited to factors such as the escalating demand for high-throughput screening, the pressing need to minimize human error, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotech research, the lack of skilled laboratory workforce, and an increasing emphasis on improving lab efficiency and productivity.

There is a positive growth forecast for the laboratory robotics market size in the upcoming years. It is predicted to reach $4.24 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The expansion during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as a growing need for customized medicine, wider acceptance of cloud-based laboratory software, heightened focus on laboratory data integrity, broadening of drug discovery pipelines, and a surge in the requirement for laboratory efficiency and throughput. Key trends to watch during this forecast period encompass the use of artificial intelligence in lab robotics, incorporation of digital twins with real-time analytics, the creation of modular and adaptable robotic systems, management of labs via the cloud, and the usage of cooperative robots (cobots).

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Laboratory Robotics Market?

The laboratory robotics market is predicted to progress owing to the surge in research and clinical trials. These trials and research endeavors are methodical probes into the innovation, evaluation, and validation of the effectiveness, safety, and best usage of new medicinal technologies, drugs, and therapies on humans. The escalating occurrence of chronic and complex diseases necessitates the need for better and new treatments, hence increasing clinical trials and research. Laboratory robotics bolsters these trials and research by automating menial tasks, promoting efficiency, and curbing human errors. They fast-track experimental workflows, warranting accuracy in data and backing high-throughput screening, and thus advancing the speed and quality of scientific innovations. For instance, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), reported in November 2023 that the total count of industry-initiated clinical trials hit 411 in 2022, marking a 4.3% rise from 394 trials in 2021. As such, the upswing in research and clinical trials is propelling the laboratory robotics market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Laboratory Robotics Market?

Major players in the Laboratory Robotics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• ABB Ltd

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Festo AG & Co. KG

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Laboratory Robotics Industry?

Key businesses within the laboratory robotics sector are channeling their efforts into creating cutting-edge technologies, examples of which include bipedal humanoid robotic lab assistants. These developments are aimed at augmenting automation, securing accuracy, and boosting productivity within lab processes. This category of robots, with their human-like two-legged design, have the ability to undertake lab tasks which usually demand human agility and action. For example, Insilico Medicine, an American biotech firm, introduced a bipedal humanoid robot to their 100% robotic AI-based drug discovery laboratory in March 2025. Developed to handle equipment usually operational by humans, this robot aids in autonomy by involving itself in essential tasks such as data collection, experiment monitoring, reagent management, and overseeing the lab. The ambition is to establish a research facility that is genuinely self-sufficient, where AI and robotics work together efficiently, therefore minimizing human input in everyday but essential lab activities. This innovation signifies a substantial step towards entirely autonomous drug discovery. Hence,with these humanoid robots, both the pharmaceutical and the wider scientific research will see enhanced operational efficiency and the facilitation of advanced workflows.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Laboratory Robotics Market Growth

The laboratory robotics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Product Type: Automated Liquid Handling Robots, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Lab Automation Workstations, Microplate Readers And Washers

3) By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnosis, Microbiology Solutions, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions

4) By End User: Clinical Laboratory, Research Laboratory

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Robotic Arms, Automated Liquid Handlers, Microplate Movers, Sample Storage Systems, Sensors And Cameras, Lab-On-A-Chip Devices, Pipetting Robots, Workstations

2) By Software: Workflow Management Software, Data Analysis And Visualization Tools, Robotic Control Software, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Scheduling Software, Integration And Interface Software

3) By Services: Installation And Commissioning, Maintenance And Repair, Calibration Services, Training And Support, Software Upgrades And System Integration, Validation And Compliance Services

View the full laboratory robotics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-robotics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Laboratory Robotics Market By 2025?

The Laboratory Robotics Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region for the year 2024. It projects Asia-Pacific as the region with the highest anticipated growth rate for the predicted period. The report encompasses regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

