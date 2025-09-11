DAB News release on continued efforts against CRB at Keāhole Ag Park

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE & BIOSECURITY

SHARON HURD

DEAN M. MATSUKAWA

MULTI-AGENCY EFFORT CONTINUES AGAINST COCONUT RHINOCEROS BEETLES AT KEĀHOLE AG PARK

West Hawai‘i Residents Asked for Continued Vigilance

Sept. 10, 2025

HONOLULU – Multiple state and county agencies are continuing the battle to prevent the coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB) from becoming established on Hawai‘i Island. On Aug. 25 to 26 and September 3 to 5, the team fumigated and hauled away 144 tons of potential CRB breeding-site material from a nursery in the Keāhole Agricultural Park (KAP). This massive fumigation operation follows up on the previous fumigation of green-waste material at the ag park site in mid-August. CRB had not been detected in green waste at KAP after the first fumigation and this recent fumigation was conducted as a safeguard in case CRB had moved into other nearby green-waste piles.

The operation was again coordinated by the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB), Plant Pest Control Branch and included the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, which provided heavy equipment in the form of excavators, loaders, and dump trucks. The County of Hawai‘i (Department of Public Works, Department of Environmental Management [Solid Waste Division]) also assisted in hauling the fumigated material to a green waste processing facility where the green waste was taken for further processing. The fumigation services were provided by a private pest-control operator contracted by DAB.

“Treating and hauling 144 tons of green waste is a colossal task,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “But the work crews, both private and public, were committed to eliminating CRB from this site and we truly appreciate their collaboration and hard work, especially in the summer heat.”

In late July, the first major CRB breeding site at KAP was found when an inspection team uncovered 110 late-stage CRB larvae and three adult CRB. The green-waste piles were immediately covered with a fumigation tarp to prevent further spread and later fumigated and removed for additional processing.

Hawai‘i Island residents are asked to continue to comply with Hawai‘i Island Mayor C. Kimo Alameda’s voluntary order to stop the movement of green-waste material from the compliance zone on the west side of Hawai‘i Island. (See news release: https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/Home/Components/News/News/4072/720 )

Additional CRB detection traps have been deployed at KAP and increased surveillance and monitoring will continue in surrounding areas.

Also happening this week, the DAB and the CRB Response teams are using drones to treat palm trees in the Kohanaiki area.

Suspected CRB on Hawai‘i Island should be reported immediately to the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at 808-643-PEST (7378) or reported online to 643pest.org.

