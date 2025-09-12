Battery Tour Powers AY’s Road to 1,000: Concert #961 in Times Square Sept. 20

AY’s Road to 1,000: Concert #961 comes to Times Square Sept. 20, a free clean-energy show for Climate Week NYC powered by Battery Tour. (153 characters)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AY’s Road to 1,000 Brings Free Climate Week Concert to Times Square on Sept. 20 Battery Tour powers Concert #961 at Duffy Square featuring AY Young, Mimi Nicole, and Andrew James in an afternoon of music for impactBattery Tour announces AY’s Road to 1,000: Concert #961, a free, all-ages show on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2:00–3:30 p.m. at Duffy Square (Times Square), New York City. Headlined by AY Young and featuring Battery Tour artists Mimi Nicole (R&B) and Andrew James (country), the performance aligns with Climate Week NYC 2025, rallying audiences around music-driven climate action.RSVP free via Climate Week NYC:Music Meets Climate ActionThe Road to 1,000 is AY Young’s groundbreaking series uniting music, sustainability, and innovation. Each show is powered by renewable energy and staged off-grid using battery technology. Concert #961 moves the tour closer to its 1,000-show milestone and ongoing Guinness World Record attempt, while spotlighting solutions for a more sustainable future.Key partners for the Times Square performance include Climate First Bank and Climate Group NYC, organizations dedicated to advancing clean energy and climate action.A Stage for ImpactAcross the 90-minute program, AY Young—recognized for transforming concerts into action hubs—will deliver a high-energy, family-friendly set with collaborative performances from Mimi Nicole and Andrew James. The event doubles as a rallying point for Climate Week audiences, with calls-to-action and connections to local and global climate organizations woven throughout.As a highly visible outdoor public event in the heart of Times Square, early arrival is encouraged.Photo/Video Opportunity: AY Young will be available for press photos and interviews from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ahead of the concert.Quotes“Times Square is more than a stage, it’s proof that culture can power solutions. We were the first to bring a 100% clean-energy concert here, and we’ve been building a movement ever since. Now we Power On and get the world plugged in. Everyone is an outlet for change.” — AY Young, Artist & Founder of Battery Tour“Climate Week NYC is all about bringing together those at the forefront of climate action, and there is no better platform to do this than Times Square. We're delighted to support AY in his mission to educate, entertain and engage new audiences in NYC, and around the world, and to Power On in creating real change.” — Climate GroupEvent DetailsEvent: AY’s Road to 1,000 — Concert #961 (free, all ages)When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 • 2:00–3:30 p.m.Where: Duffy Square (Times Square), NYC — Broadway & 7th Ave at W 46th–47th StRSVP: Climate Week NYC Event PageArtists: AY Young with Mimi Nicole (R&B) and Andrew James (country)Media Assets: Download Press Kit Photo/Video Opps: AY Young available 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.Accessibility: Details forthcomingAbout AY Young / Battery TourAY Young is a Kansas City–born artist, entrepreneur, and one of 17 United Nations Young Leaders for the SDGs. He is the founder of Battery Tour, the world’s longest-running series of clean-energy–powered concerts, uniting music, sports, and community impact to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Battery Tour events are produced using renewable energy systems and partner with NGOs, cities, and brands to fund local impact projects.Learn more at www.BatteryTour.com Media ContactDoug KimManager, Battery TourEmail: doug@batterytour.comPhone: (347) 948-7871Web: www.BatteryTour.com

