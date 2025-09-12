Battery Tour Powers AY’s Road to 1,000: Concert #961 in Times Square Sept. 20
AY’s Road to 1,000: Concert #961 comes to Times Square Sept. 20, a free clean-energy show for Climate Week NYC powered by Battery Tour. (153 characters)
Battery Tour powers Concert #961 at Duffy Square featuring AY Young, Mimi Nicole, and Andrew James in an afternoon of music for impact
Battery Tour announces AY’s Road to 1,000: Concert #961, a free, all-ages show on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2:00–3:30 p.m. at Duffy Square (Times Square), New York City. Headlined by AY Young and featuring Battery Tour artists Mimi Nicole (R&B) and Andrew James (country), the performance aligns with Climate Week NYC 2025, rallying audiences around music-driven climate action.
RSVP free via Climate Week NYC:
https://www.climateweeknyc.org/events/ays-road-1000-powered-battery-tour-nycw2025
Music Meets Climate Action
The Road to 1,000 is AY Young’s groundbreaking series uniting music, sustainability, and innovation. Each show is powered by renewable energy and staged off-grid using battery technology. Concert #961 moves the tour closer to its 1,000-show milestone and ongoing Guinness World Record attempt, while spotlighting solutions for a more sustainable future.
Key partners for the Times Square performance include Climate First Bank and Climate Group NYC, organizations dedicated to advancing clean energy and climate action.
A Stage for Impact
Across the 90-minute program, AY Young—recognized for transforming concerts into action hubs—will deliver a high-energy, family-friendly set with collaborative performances from Mimi Nicole and Andrew James. The event doubles as a rallying point for Climate Week audiences, with calls-to-action and connections to local and global climate organizations woven throughout.
As a highly visible outdoor public event in the heart of Times Square, early arrival is encouraged.
Photo/Video Opportunity: AY Young will be available for press photos and interviews from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ahead of the concert.
Quotes
“Times Square is more than a stage, it’s proof that culture can power solutions. We were the first to bring a 100% clean-energy concert here, and we’ve been building a movement ever since. Now we Power On and get the world plugged in. Everyone is an outlet for change.” — AY Young, Artist & Founder of Battery Tour
“Climate Week NYC is all about bringing together those at the forefront of climate action, and there is no better platform to do this than Times Square. We're delighted to support AY in his mission to educate, entertain and engage new audiences in NYC, and around the world, and to Power On in creating real change.” — Climate Group
Event Details
Event: AY’s Road to 1,000 — Concert #961 (free, all ages)
When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 • 2:00–3:30 p.m.
Where: Duffy Square (Times Square), NYC — Broadway & 7th Ave at W 46th–47th St
RSVP: Climate Week NYC Event Page
Artists: AY Young with Mimi Nicole (R&B) and Andrew James (country)
Media Assets: Download Press Kit
Photo/Video Opps: AY Young available 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
Accessibility: Details forthcoming
About AY Young / Battery Tour
AY Young is a Kansas City–born artist, entrepreneur, and one of 17 United Nations Young Leaders for the SDGs. He is the founder of Battery Tour, the world’s longest-running series of clean-energy–powered concerts, uniting music, sports, and community impact to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Battery Tour events are produced using renewable energy systems and partner with NGOs, cities, and brands to fund local impact projects.
Learn more at www.BatteryTour.com.
Media Contact
Doug Kim
Manager, Battery Tour
Email: doug@batterytour.com
Phone: (347) 948-7871
Web: www.BatteryTour.com
Doug Kim
Battery Tour
+1 347-948-7871
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
AY’s Road to 1,000: Concert #961 hits Times Square Sept. 20, 2–3:30 p.m. Free all-ages Climate Week show powered by Battery Tour and led by AY Young
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.