Macao Enterprises Well Received at the“ Macao Week”in Wuhan, Hubei Drawing Investment and Visitors to Macao

MACAU, September 11 - The four-day “Hubei · Wuhan Macao Week” concluded successfully on 8 September. Macao exhibitors stated that their products were very popular among local people, and some Wuhan companies were even seeking to expand their market through Macao. The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of Macao believed that the event not only facilitated in-depth exchange between enterprises from the two regions, but also showcased the allure of Macao in Wuhan, effectively promoting the connectivity between Hubei and Macao in the economic and cultural fields.

Showcasing Macao’s Distinctive Traits Seamlessly Across Online and Offline Platforms

This year marks the first “Macao Week” in Central China, creating a diverse exhibition and sales roadshow. The event has gathered 28 Macao companies, including 14 Halal-certified food brands and 17 M-Mark certified product brands, presenting a total of 550 selected products. A display area for MinM “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brands” and signature products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) was set up on site, and the area also integrated engaging activities such as shopping rewards, interactive photobooths and live streaming tours, delivering a Macao-style experience of food, shopping, and entertainment to Wuhan residents and visitors through both online and offline activities.

A great number of local residents lauded the diverse offerings of the exhibition area, such as the fresh and exhilarating photobooth experience with friends and families. Some visitors also emphasised the event’s distilled essence of Macao on-site, which not only enhanced their comprehension of the “Macao Brands”, but also allowed them to personally experience the constantly improving technology in Macao through the installations on-site. In addition, as per feedback from the Macao exhibitors, Wuhan residents and visitors showed great interest in the signature products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries, resulting in successful sales far beyond their previous expectations. Among them, a Macao SME participating in the event for the first time said that the “Macao Week” attracted a constant stream of people, which effectively enhanced the company’s visibility in the mainland. After the food tasting, customers responded positively and placed orders immediately, which greatly bolstered their confidence in expanding into the Wuhan market. Furthermore, at the business matching sessions, the company also reached a collaboration intent with a supermarket in Wuhan.

Fruitful Results Yielded at the Business Matching Sessions

The “Hubei · Macao Business Matching Conference” was held during the event and facilitated many co-operation intentions from companies in the trade, catering, supermarkets and other fields. Some Macao companies were optimistic about the market potential of Wuhan. They launched their products in Wuhan and established sales channels already. This time, they leveraged the “Macao Week” roadshowto carry out more comprehensive brand promotion, which was well received by local companies. Another company engaged in wine sales in Wuhan expressed its hope to establish linkage with Macao’s wine industry through such kind of exhibitions and trade fairs, and further expand to the international market by making use of the Macao platform.

During the “Macao Week”, IPIM also held the “2025 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Wuhan)”. Together with the “Hubei · Macao Business Matching Conference”, the two events brought together over 350 representatives from the political, business and MICE sectors from Wuhan, Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin to facilitate the exchange of ideas and discussions on partnership possibilities. Through precisely arranged business matching activities and resource integration, it is hoped to further expand the co-operation between Hubei and Macao, deepening the new pattern of the co-ordinated industrial development between Macao and Hengqin.