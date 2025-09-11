CBP officers apprehend man wanted for sexual offenses at McAllen International Airport

McALLEN, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the McAllen International Airport apprehended a male Mexican national, lawful permanent resident of the United States wanted on an outstanding warrant for indecent assault and indecent exposure.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States. When we encounter persons with outstanding warrants, we are committed to bringing in those individuals to face their criminal charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Sept. 9, a 52-year-old male resident alien arrived from Mexico City on a commercial flight to McAllen airport. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Starr County Sheriff’s Office. The man has been wanted since May of 2025 and is being charged with two counts of indecent assault and one count of indecent exposure, both Class-A misdemeanors in the State of Texas.

A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of the man and transported him to the Hidalgo County jail pending extradition to Starr County. An immigration detainer was placed on the subject, assuring his return to face an immigration court hearing, removal proceedings upon final adjudication of the state charges.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

