Brownsville CBP officers apprehend man wanted for sexual assault of a child

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Los Indios International Bridge apprehended a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault of a child.

“This apprehension shows our dedication to protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities, our children,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “We work diligently to ensure that individuals accused of committing crimes against children are held accountable.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, CBP officers at Los Indios International Bridge referred 78-year-old Miguel Rolando Echeverria, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for a secondary inspection after a primary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault of a minor issued by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in Woodstock, Ill. CBP officers turned Echeverria to the Los Indios Police Department for transportation to the Cameron County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.