The Shilla Hotels & Resorts Celebrates the Opening of Shilla Monogram Gangneung in South Korea

The Shilla Hotels & Resorts opens Shilla Monogram Gangneung, marking the brand’s first Korean property and a milestone in global lifestyle expansion.

SEOUL, JUNG-GU, SOUTH KOREA, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shilla Hotels & Resorts (The Shilla H&R) has officially celebrated the opening of Shilla Monogram Gangneung, the second property under its upper-upscale Shilla Monogram brand, on July 31, 2025, in Gangneung—one of South Korea’s most celebrated coastal destinations.Shilla Monogram is a lifestyle hotel brand that harmonizes The Shilla’s heritage of refined elegance with the local lifestyle. The newly opened Shilla Monogram Gangneung reinterprets the coastal beauty of Gangneung with a modern sensibility, offering moments in harmony with nature that capture the allure of each season.This launch builds on the success of Shilla Monogram Danang, alongside recognition as Asia’s Leading Lifestyle Resort at the 2023 World Travel Awards.Shilla Monogram Gangneung’s hotel and residence features 917 rooms, comprising 315 hotel rooms and 602 residence units, with over 90% offering ocean views overlooking Songjeong Beach.Shilla Monogram Gangneung offers a variety of choices for different guest profiles, from couples to families, ensuring every stay is tailored to comfort and enjoyment. For families with children, the hotel’s entire fifth floor is dedicated to Kids Concept Rooms equipped with bunk beds and family beds designed to spark curiosity and play. For couples, the Signature Suites feature private Jacuzzis with panoramic sea views, while the Terrace Suites include private terraces and pools for an intimate, resort-like retreat.Beyond accommodations, Shilla Monogram Gangneung offers a wide array of leisure and recreational facilities. These include Little Monogram, a premium play space for children, a Private Party Room for gatherings with family and friends, a Private Media Room for immersive entertainment, and a Screen Golf facility for golf enthusiasts. Complemented by upscale conveniences such as a 24-hour Library & Business Corner, premium wine shop, convenience store, coin laundry, and more, guests enjoy a seamless extended stay within the property’s sophisticated sanctuary.Located just two hours from Seoul by train, Gangneung is a thriving cultural and leisure destination, attracting over 33 million domestic travelers and 350,000 international visitors in 2024. American tourists accounted for 5% of international visitors, underscoring the city’s growing appeal among K-Culture fans. Gangneung is renowned for its appearances in hit Korean dramas, such as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and in K-Pop music videos, including a BTS music video, making it a must-visit destination for K-Content enthusiasts.As a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy, Gangneung delights visitors with its distinctive culinary offerings. From mulhoe (cold raw fish soup) and potato pancakes to handmade tofu, each dish is crafted from the pristine natural ingredients harvested from the region’s mountains, seas, rivers, and lakes.The property’s location on Songjeong Beach offers guests the perfect backdrop of crystal-clear waters and lush pine forests. Within a 10-minute drive, visitors can explore Anmok Coffee Street, Gyeongpodae Pavilion, Jungang Market, and Arte Museum Gangneung, ensuring an itinerary that seamlessly blends leisure, relaxation, and gourmet experiences.“Amid the beauty of nature, guests can immerse themselves in K-Content and gastronomy, while experiencing the refined relaxation unique to Shilla Monogram Gangneung,” said a spokesperson for The Shilla Hotels & Resorts. “It will serve as the ultimate destination that encompasses leisure, recreation, and gastronomy.”With Gangneung’s vision of becoming Asia’s capital of healing tourism, Shilla Monogram Gangneung is poised to establish itself as a landmark for global K-Lifestyle enthusiasts. Looking ahead to future expansion plans in China, the brand continues to accelerate its global journey, further strengthening its position as a premium lifestyle hospitality leader in Asia.

