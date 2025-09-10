Governor Abbott, First Lady Abbott Announce Inaugural Texas Women’s Leadership Conference

TEXAS, September 10 - September 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott today announced the inaugural Texas Women’s Leadership Conference (TWLC) to promote the insights, skills, and professional networks that empower professional women to thrive in Texas.

Hosted by the Governor’s Commission for Women and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, the 2026 Texas Women’s Leadership Conference will take place on February 4-5, at the AT&T Center in Austin.

“In Texas, we recognize the enduring impact women have on our great state," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is home to over 1.5 million women business owners who are critical to the state's economic success. This Texas Women's Leadership Conference will empower the next generation of women leaders across the state. Cecilia and I encourage women pioneers in business, education, philanthropy, or public service to attend the inaugural conference in February.”

"Leadership rooted in purpose and service has the power to transform Texas businesses, Texas government and Texas communities,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “The Texas Women’s Leadership Conference is an opportunity to inspire and equip female leaders and the next generation of trailblazers—women who are currently or will be soon shaping the future of our state through their work. I’m honored to host this inaugural event and help build a stronger, brighter Texas for all."

The TWLC will include keynote speakers Allison Ellsworth, Camila Alves McConaughey, Angela Garcia, and Sarah Catherine Perot. Attendees will work in groups to discuss challenges facing women in the workforce, and other topics including leadership, finance, the future of AI, and more.

The conference is produced by the Beacon State Fund, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing women leadership and workforce opportunities around Texas, and supported by Presenting Sponsors AT&T, Chevron, and JPMorgan Chase.

For more information regarding the event or registration for attendance visit http://www.txwomensleadershipconference.com/