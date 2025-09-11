Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on Sept. 11, 2025

MARYLAND, October 9 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Education and Culture Committee will review a planned central office reorganization at Montgomery County Public Schools and receive an update on hiring and staffing

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. to review a planned central office reorganization at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and receive an update on MCPS staffing and hiring.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

MCPS Central Office Reorganization

Review: The Council will review the implementation of a planned reorganization of the MCPS central office. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor announced the plan along with the MCPS Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Budget in Dec. 2024. The purpose of the restructuring is to provide more resources directly to schools and students, and to break down silos within the central office. The plan, as adopted by the Board of Education in June 2025, would result in a reduction of 68.8 full time staff positions or a reduction of $5.9 million in operating budget expenditures. During this meeting, the Council will receive an overview of the plan and the new MCPS organizational structure.

MCPS Hiring and Staffing

Update: The Council will receive an update on staffing and hiring from MCPS representatives. The update will include information on current vacancies with a focus on special education teachers and paraeducators as well as teachers and paraeducators working with emerging multilingual learners. The update also will include data on the demographics of new teacher hires. The school system has a well-established calendar for the hiring process organized by the Division of Human Resources and Talent Management, which begins in February of the previous school year for school-based staff. The hiring process for central office and unfilled positions continues throughout the school year.

