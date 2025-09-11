AHA analysis: Tax-exempt hospitals provided nearly $150 billion in total benefits to communities

An AHA analysis released Sept. 10 highlights how tax-exempt hospitals provided nearly $150 billion in total benefits to their communities in 2022, the most recent year comprehensive data is available from the Internal Revenue Service. The total marks a nearly 50% increase in community benefit spending from 2017 to 2022. The analysis found that approximately $65 billion in benefits — representing nearly 7% of nonprofit hospitals’ total expenses — was for financial assistance for patients in need, including absorbing underpayments from Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and other federal, state or local government programs for low-income individuals. Tax-exempt hospitals’ and health systems’ total community benefits were 15.1% of their total expenses in 2022.

“This report reaffirms that improving the health of their communities is at the heart of every hospital and health system’s mission,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “In the face of a number of obstacles that pressure our health care system and caregivers, the hospital field has doubled down on our commitment to expanding care outside the four walls of the hospital and advancing health in the communities we proudly serve.”