22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for reopened Hettenbach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





10 September 2025





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach. There are 25 applicants, of whom eight indicate they are female and six report being minority applicants. Nine presently work in the private sector, and 16 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 47.04.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 25 applicants:





Nathan Arunski Adam Breeze Nicole Colbert-Botchway Lauren Collins Michael Colona Michael Dauphin Catherine Dierker Brent Dulle Tanja Engelhardt Christopher Faerber Brooke Hurst Karma Johnson Colter Kennedy Richard King Matthew Melton Bret Rich Patrick Richmond Brian Stokes Renee Sullivan Andrew Uecker Matthew Vianello Michael Walton Rochelle Woodiest John Wright Timothy Wright





The commission expects to interview applicants for both the Hettenbach circuit and Peebles associate circuit vacancies beginning at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 1, 2025, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: John P. Torbitzky, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Eva Frazer, Patrick Hamacher, John Schicker, and Erica Slater.





