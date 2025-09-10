22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for reopened Hettenbach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
10 September 2025
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach. There are 25 applicants, of whom eight indicate they are female and six report being minority applicants. Nine presently work in the private sector, and 16 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 47.04.
Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 25 applicants:
Nathan Arunski
Adam Breeze
Nicole Colbert-Botchway
Lauren Collins
Michael Colona
Michael Dauphin
Catherine Dierker
Brent Dulle
Tanja Engelhardt
Christopher Faerber
Brooke Hurst
Karma Johnson
Colter Kennedy
Richard King
Matthew Melton
Bret Rich
Patrick Richmond
Brian Stokes
Renee Sullivan
Andrew Uecker
Matthew Vianello
Michael Walton
Rochelle Woodiest
John Wright
Timothy Wright
The commission expects to interview applicants for both the Hettenbach circuit and Peebles associate circuit vacancies beginning at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 1, 2025, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.
The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: John P. Torbitzky, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Eva Frazer, Patrick Hamacher, John Schicker, and Erica Slater.
Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300
