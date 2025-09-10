Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,086 in the last 365 days.

22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for reopened Hettenbach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis


10 September 2025


ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach. There are 25 applicants, of whom eight indicate they are female and six report being minority applicants. Nine presently work in the private sector, and 16 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 47.04.


Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 25 applicants:


Nathan Arunski

Adam Breeze

Nicole Colbert-Botchway

Lauren Collins

Michael Colona

Michael Dauphin

Catherine Dierker

Brent Dulle

Tanja Engelhardt

Christopher Faerber

Brooke Hurst 

Karma Johnson

Colter Kennedy

Richard King

Matthew Melton

Bret Rich

Patrick Richmond

Brian Stokes

Renee Sullivan

Andrew Uecker

Matthew Vianello

Michael Walton

Rochelle Woodiest

John Wright

Timothy Wright


The commission expects to interview applicants for both the Hettenbach circuit and Peebles associate circuit vacancies beginning at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 1, 2025, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.


The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: John P. Torbitzky, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Eva Frazer, Patrick Hamacher, John Schicker, and Erica Slater. 


###


Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for reopened Hettenbach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more