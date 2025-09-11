Wilson Investment Properties Acquires Mountain Vista Commerce Center in Phoenix’s Southwest Valley

Mountain Vista Commerce Center

Wilson Investment Properties secures Mountain Vista Commerce Center, a fully leased industrial hub in Phoenix’s high-demand Silicon Desert.

AZ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilson Investment Properties is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mountain Vista Commerce Center, a three-building industrial/flex complex located at 14647 S. 50th Street in Phoenix’s Southwest Valley. The ±134,713-square-foot property offers high-quality small-bay industrial space in the heart of the Silicon Desert, one of the fastest-growing industrial submarkets in the nation.

Built in 1999, Mountain Vista Commerce Center features 18-foot clear heights, 33 grade-level roll-up doors, and flexible bay depths designed to accommodate a wide range of tenant needs. The complex is fully leased to tenants across engineering, real estate, and light manufacturing, reflecting the strong and diverse demand for industrial products in the region.

“The Phoenix industrial market continues to benefit from extraordinary population and economic growth, land scarcity, and a persistent supply-demand imbalance,” said Tom K. Wilson, Founder/CEO of Wilson Investment Properties. “Mountain Vista Commerce Center represents an ideal opportunity to capitalize on these fundamentals and deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns to our investors.”

Market Context

The property sits within Phoenix’s Silicon Desert, a thriving employment hub home to leading technology and financial services companies such as Intel, Amazon, Avnet, Verizon, Bank of America, GoDaddy, and Shutterfly. The area’s highly educated workforce is supported by proximity to Arizona State University, while limited land availability continues to constrain new development. As a result, occupancy for small-bay and infill industrial products remains high and under supplied, making assets like Mountain Vista Commerce Center particularly valuable.

Investment Highlights

Projected Returns: 17% IRR | 10% Preferred Return

Target Hold Period: 3 years (conservative proforma)

Minimum Investment: $100,000 – $250,000 per share

Eligibility: Open to accredited and non-accredited investors

Sponsor: Wilson Investment Properties – Over 100 properties under management across 30+ states

Value-add and core-plus strategies

In-place rents are 23–31% below market

Income growth potential through lease structure improvements and market-driven rent adjustments

Occupancy: 100% leased to 10 diverse tenants (avg. ±13,500 SF each)

Rents are 23-70% below market, with renewals in 1-3 years

Lease Terms: Current leases are Net; opportunity to convert to NNN leases upon renewal

Market: Phoenix industrial market with 96.2% occupancy rate - Phoenix has been ranked as a leading industrial market, making this acquisition a significant event in a thriving sector.

About Wilson Investment Properties

Wilson Investment Properties is a national real estate investment sponsor with a portfolio and experience in all major asset classes in over 12 markets. The firm specializes in identifying and managing income-producing properties across industrial, multifamily, and other asset classes, with a focus on delivering consistent returns through disciplined acquisition and management strategies.

Positioned for Success: Investment Opportunity

