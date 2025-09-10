Scalise Statement on the Passing of Charlie Kirk

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement after the passing of Charlie Kirk:

“I am incredibly sad and disgusted to hear of the passing of Charlie Kirk. Charlie was a loving father, husband, and conservative warrior. He was a man of deep faith and dedicated his life to educating people about civil dialogue while passionately articulating conservative values.

“Charlie built a movement by traveling across the country and encouraging young people to engage in thoughtful, peaceful political discourse. He never shied from disagreement; instead, he shared with students the value of having civil conversations with people who hold different opinions – something we need more of today. To see his life taken by political violence is absolutely heartbreaking.

“Political violence is NEVER acceptable. The perpetrator of this horrific act must be held accountable, and I strongly support all of our law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation. It’s past time for the incendiary rhetoric to come to an end, and we must see universal condemnation of this gruesome act.

“Charlie has inspired a generation of young people by challenging the status quo and standing up for his beliefs. His legacy will live on in his friends, family, countless followers, and in the movement he built and energized.

“We are praying for the Kirk family and America as we grieve this horrific loss.”