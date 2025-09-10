Palestine: At least 221 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza

Latest figure follows death of photojournalist Rasmi Jihad Salem.

Another journalist has died covering the war in Gaza.

The latest casualty is Rasmi Jihad Salem, a photojournalist for Al-Manara Media Company, who was killed on 2 September in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in calling for an investigation into his death and the deaths of all those media workers killed during the conflict.

At least 221 Palestinian journalists and media workers have now died during the war in Gaza and several have been injured and others are missing.

Earlier this month, in a world first, around 150 media outlets from 50 countries, alongside journalists and press freedom organisations, united to demand that Israel open Gaza’s borders for international journalists to be able to report freely and that Israel abides by its international obligations to protect journalists.

In such dangerous conditions, the IFJ has reminded journalists on the ground to take precautions, wear professional safety equipment and not to travel without those they are working for providing them with all the professional safety equipment needed to cover events. No story is worth the life of a journalist.

The IFJ is working closely with the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) to verify information in real time and document all killings. Check the list of journalists and media workers killed since the start of the war in Gaza.

In the early hours of 7 October, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack in southern Israel. In response, Israel retaliated with airstrikes over the besieged Gaza Strip and formally declared war against Hamas.

Return to listing