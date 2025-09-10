ICYMI: California kicks off celebrations marking its 175th year of statehood!

From 6 to 9 p.m., the free public block party brought Californians together with music, food trucks, birthday cake, and California-grown treats, alongside hands-on history activities for all ages led by State Parks staff. Guests stepped back in time with State Parks volunteers dressed in period attire, sharing stories of Admission Day and the Capitol’s legacy.

The evening concluded with a breathtaking laser show designed by Tim Anderson of Nu-Salt Laser International – known for the Sacramento Kings’ “Beam” – and Ben Davis of Illuminate, the visionary behind The Bay Lights. As a nod to the invention of lasers in the state and California’s entry as the 31st state in the Union, thirty-one Laser Space Cannons lit up the night sky.