Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,111 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: California kicks off celebrations marking its 175th year of statehood!

From 6 to 9 p.m., the free public block party brought Californians together with music, food trucks, birthday cake, and California-grown treats, alongside hands-on history activities for all ages led by State Parks staff. Guests stepped back in time with State Parks volunteers dressed in period attire, sharing stories of Admission Day and the Capitol’s legacy.

The evening concluded with a breathtaking laser show designed by Tim Anderson of Nu-Salt Laser International – known for the Sacramento Kings’ “Beam” – and Ben Davis of Illuminate, the visionary behind The Bay Lights. As a nod to the invention of lasers in the state and California’s entry as the 31st state in the Union, thirty-one Laser Space Cannons lit up the night sky.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ICYMI: California kicks off celebrations marking its 175th year of statehood!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more