Workplace safety and health learning opportunities coming to southern Oregon in October

A three-day event in southern Oregon will feature a variety of workshops and presentations designed to help employers and workers improve on-the-job safety and health. Topics include hazard identification, fall protection, safety committees, confined spaces, respiratory protection, cultural change, and human resources concerns.

In addition to addressing many safety and health topics, the Southern Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Conference – to be held Oct. 14-16 at the Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites in Ashland – offers a preconference workshop with first aid, CPR, and automated external defibrillator certification, and a professional development workshop on leadership and resolving conflicts. A special guest of the conference, Scott Shumway, principal of Emiment LLC, will lead the Tuesday, Oct. 14, workshop on leadership and conflict resolution.

The conference is a joint effort of the Southern Oregon Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals and Oregon OSHA.

The three-day event features keynote speakers, including Jeff Crapo of Ethos Consulting Team LLC and Ethos Academy. On Wednesday, Oct. 15, Crapo will engage participants in fostering a positive team culture where people look out for one another, remain motivated under pressure, and communicate effectively – even when delivering tough messages.

Other conference topics include:

Discussing Our Culture: The Intersection Between Physical and Psychological Safety

Safety Training for Employees

Preventing Serious Injuries and Fatalities

Risk Assessments: Choosing the Right Control Measures

Practical Strategies for Enhancing Your Safety Culture

Who's Minding the Store? Perspectives From Emergency Management

Conference registration fees include early bird pricing and discounts, as well as different pricing for workshops and conference days. More information about conference options, programs, and registration are available online. Register now. For more information about upcoming workplace safety and health conferences visit Oregon OSHA online.

