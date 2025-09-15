80% of Doctors Are Leaving Private Practice: New Marketing Agency Aims to Reverse the Trend

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 80,000 independent physicians have left private practice since 2019, with many citing not only financial pressures and administrative burdens, but also the growing demands of maintaining a strong digital presence. From ever-changing Google search algorithms to the nonstop pace of social media, many private practices struggle to keep up—leaving them less visible to patients who are increasingly searching online for care.GrassRoots Medical Marketing, a new agency focused on serving private practices, is on a mission to change that by equipping doctors with the digital visibility and marketing support they need to thrive.“Behind that 80% statistic are doctors who went into medicine to serve patients, not to focus on marketing or chase online search algorithms,” said Laura Woodard, Founder and CEO of GrassRoots Medical Marketing. “When private practices close, communities lose trusted private practice providers who often deliver the most personal, patient-centered care. Our work is about protecting that relationship between doctor and patient by ensuring practices can grow sustainably in today’s digital age.”For today’s patients, a doctor’s website, reviews, and online presence are often their first introduction long before they walk into an office. Marketing is no longer just about “promoting yourself”. It’s about communication, accessibility, and trust. When done right, it connects patients to providers in ways that strengthen the relationship:- Reducing uncertainty: A clear, modern website reassures patients they’ve found a professional, credible provider.- Educating communities: Content and videos give practices a voice, helping patients understand conditions and treatments before they even schedule an appointment.- Humanizing providers: Social media and testimonials showcase the real people behind the practice, fostering stronger patient trust.- Improving outcomes: The easier it is for patients to find and connect with a doctor, the sooner they can access care.“Patients today expect to find their providers online, yet so many outstanding physicians remain virtually invisible,” added Alicia Boyd, Director of Marketing at GrassRoots Medical Marketing. “That disconnect isn’t just a missed business opportunity, it means patients aren’t connecting with the care they need.”GrassRoots Medical Marketing offers a full suite of marketing services tailored to physician practices, including:- Website development and redesign- Local and technical SEO strategies- Online review and reputation management- Social media strategy and management- Patient-focused content and blogging- Video testimonials and provider spotlights- Provider, staff, and practice branding- Graphic design and branding assets- Custom campaign landing pagesBacked by more than three decades in marketing, the team has led campaigns for both national brands and niche industries. The agency leverages the proprietary G.R.A.S.S.™ Five-Step Formula for Practice Growth, designed to simplify strategy and deliver measurable results.We see our role as lifting the marketing burden off doctors,” said Woodard. “By simplifying SEO, websites, and content, we give practices back the freedom to focus on what matters most—patient care.”

