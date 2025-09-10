Governor Stein Announces NC Film and Entertainment Grant Program Awardees

NORTH CAROLINA, September 10 - Today in Wilmington, Governor Stein joined small business owners and members of North Carolina’s TV and film industry to announce that three television-streaming series and four independent feature-length films have been approved for North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grants. The productions, estimated to create more than 3,800 jobs in total, are expected to spend more than $131.6 million in locations across the state. The Governor announced the grant winners at Bespoke Coffee Shop, which served as a filming location for season three of the TV show, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” a previous grant awardee.

“North Carolina is home to a thriving TV and film industry, and it’s only getting stronger,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These grants support this vital economic activity that benefits small businesses and suppliers across the state.”

The latest film productions include:

TV/Streaming Series

The “RJ Decker Pilot” was approved for an award of up to $2.8 million, and filming took place in the Greater Wilmington area.

Season 2 of “Beast Games” filmed in and around Pitt and New Hanover counties, with an approved grant of up to $15 million.

“Top Chef” Season 23 has been approved for a grant rebate up to $2.5 million and will be filmed in the Charlotte region.

Feature-Length Films

“Drivers Ed,” which has concluded principal photography, used locations in New Hanover, Pender, and Orange counties with an approved grant of up to $1.835 million.

“Bad Counselors” was approved for a grant of up to $2.03 million, and filming took place in Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties.

“The Bard” is wrapping up shooting in the Piedmont Triad area and has been approved for an award of up to $4.6 million.

“May and the Woodsman” has been approved for a grant of up to $412,500 and will be using locations in the Piedmont Triad and Northwest Prosperity Zones.

“It’s great to see more film productions underway in our state,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “In addition to the direct spending these productions bring, they also increase North Carolina’s visibility as a tourist destination, visibility that leads to increased visitor spending as well.”

Films and streaming productions shot in North Carolina with backing from the Film and Entertainment Grant program are now winning acclaim and audiences as they appear in the marketplace. Roofman, Christy, and Drivers Ed have all been selected for the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Several past productions can now be seen on various streaming platforms:

“A flourishing film industry in our state is a win-win, bringing economic benefits and job opportunities to our residents and elevating North Carolina’s presence on the global stage,” said Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office. “We’re committed to nurturing this symbiotic relationship between filmmakers and the communities that make North Carolina an exceptional destination for cinematic storytelling.”

The North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant is used to attract feature film and television productions that stimulate economic activity and create jobs in the state. Production companies receive no money up front and must meet direct in-state spending requirements to qualify for grant funds, which are paid out as a rebate following the completion of the project and a successful audit of the production’s spending. The program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and promoted by the North Carolina Film Office, part of VisitNC and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

For more information, visit the North Carolina Film Office website.