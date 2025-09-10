- Docket Number:
- FDA-2025-D-0610
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Development of Non-Opioid Analgesics for Chronic Pain.” This guidance is intended to assist sponsors in the development of non-opioid analgesics for the treatment of chronic pain. It describes FDA’s current recommendations regarding phase 3 trials for prescription non-opioid analgesic products being developed to treat chronic pain. This guidance also responds to the statutory requirements of the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities (SUPPORT) Act, which directs FDA to issue or update existing guidance to help address challenges to developing non-opioid medical products to treat pain.
