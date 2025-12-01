SafeSite USA Unveils Patented Fence Link: The Ultimate Turnstile Attachment System for Flexible Jobsite Security

Chainlink Fence attached to Fort Knox Turnstile Via Fence Link

Fence Link, a patented T-channel attachment system built into its turnstile units. which enables rapid, secure connection to a wide variety of fence types +

Without data, you’re just another person with an opinion.” — W. Edwards Deming

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeSite USA, a leader in access control and site security, is proud to introduce Fence Link, a patented attachment system designed to revolutionize the way turnstiles and fencing integrate on job sites and at events. Fence Link utilizes a unique T-shaped channel built directly into SafeSite’s rugged turnstile units, enabling fast, secure, and versatile connections to a wide variety of fencing and accessories.With Fence Link, contractors and event organizers can attach chain link fences, solid barriers, water barriers, and more—directly to the turnstile—using purpose-built clamps, angles, and straps. The system is engineered for maximum adaptability: Fence Link clamps connect easily to standard chain link fencing or to fences installed atop water or concrete barriers. Fence Link Angles allow solid panel fences to be mounted firmly, while Fence Link Straps provide rock-solid anchoring of the turnstile unit to the ground for added stability and security.But the utility doesn’t stop at fencing. The T-channel design supports a growing array of attachments, including clamps for mounting poles—perfect for elevating security cameras, lighting, or other site-specific equipment. Fence Link transforms the turnstile from a single-purpose access control device into a central hub for site security, safety, and logistics.“At SafeSite USA, we believe every piece of equipment should add value beyond its original purpose,” said Nicole Torlone, PM SafeSite USA. “Fence Link is about giving our customers the flexibility to adapt to any site condition, secure any perimeter, and support any project need—quickly and reliably.”Key Features of Fence Link:Patented T-Channel System: Built directly into SafeSite turnstiles for seamless integration.Versatile Attachments: Compatible with chain link, solid, and barrier-mounted fences.Secure Anchoring: Straps and clamps ensure turnstiles stay put, even in challenging environments.Accessory Ready: Supports poles for security cameras, lighting, and more.Rapid Deployment: Fast, tool-friendly setup for changing site needs.Fence Link is already being used on leading construction projects and high-security events, where rapid deployment and adaptability are essential. The system’s flexibility reduces downtime, enhances perimeter security, and opens the door to creative site solutions—all while keeping compliance and safety front and center.About SafeSite USA:SafeSite USA delivers advanced temporary access control, site security, and analytics solutions for construction and events. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and real-world value, SafeSite empowers project leaders to work smarter, safer, and more efficiently.For more information about Fence Link or to schedule a demo, visit www.safesiteusa.com or call (844) 726-4268.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.