VitaTek Announces Co-Sponsorship of Nurses @ HLTH Hackathon at the HLTH 2025 Conference

HLTH Nurses Innovation Hackathon co-sponsored by VitaTek VitaTek - Medical Device Development Manufacturing. Everything In-House.

VitaTek, a medical device development manufacturer offering everything-in-house, announces their co-sponsorship of the Nurses @ HLTH Hackathon at HLTH 2025.

This is a reflection of our commitment to empowering nurse innovators and bringing their ideas to life... we believe the future of healthcare depends on supporting those closest to patient care.” — Jason Scherer, CEO of VitaTek

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VitaTek , a leader in medical device development manufacturing with its “Everything In-House” model, today announced its co-sponsordhip of the HLTH Nurse Innovation Hackathon . This hands-on hackathon-style event empowers nurses to transform their frontline ideas into real-world solutions, complete with initial prototypes designed to improve patient care, safety, and efficiency.As a co-sponsor, VitaTek will be equipping participants with access to 3D printers with expert design and engineering guidance. The program reflects VitaTek’s belief that the best innovations come directly from those providing care at the bedside.“This is more than just a sponsorship,” added Jason Scherer, Founder and CEO of VitaTek. “It’s a reflection of our commitment to empowering nurse innovators and bringing their ideas to life. From napkin sketch to commercialization, we believe the future of healthcare depends on supporting those closest to patient care.”By co-sponsoring the HLTH Nurse Innovation Hackathon, VitaTek is demonstrating the value of cross-industry collaboration in advancing healthcare innovation. The event highlights how strategic partnerships can accelerate the journey of innovation from concept to commercialization, reducing barriers for nurse innovators and ensuring that their solutions can be brought to life and have a direct path to real-world impact.The HLTH Nurse Innovation Hackathon takes place at the annual HLTH Conference in Las Vegas on Monday morning October 20th, offering nurses the opportunity to collaborate, build, and present innovations that could shape the future of health care.About VitaTek | www.VitaTek.io VitaTek is a medical device development manufacturing, company that brings an "Everything In-House" model to serve as an end-to-end partner in designing, prototyping, developing, researching, regulatory, balloon, catheter, hydrophilic coating, tool and die mold, manufacturing, sterilization, website, merchant services, social media, marketing, and medical device sales team.VitaTek helps inventors—whether they’re physicians, startup founders, universities, medical device companies, or strategic leaders—develop and bring groundbreaking medical devices to the market, faster.Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.