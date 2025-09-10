State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting for Bridge Replacement Project in the Town of Sterling, Cayuga County

September 16 Meeting to Highlight Proposed Replacements of the State Route 104A Bridges over the Sterling Creek and the Sterling Valley Creek

The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 16, pertaining to a proposed project to replace the bridges carrying State Route 104A over the Sterling Creek and the Sterling Valley Creek in the Town of Sterling, Cayuga County.

The informal, open-house style meeting will be held at the Sterling Town Hall, 1290 State Route 104A, Sterling, NY 13156. Preliminary project plans will be available for review and NYSDOT representatives will be available to answer questions. No formal presentation is planned.

The proposed project will replace the existing single-span arch bridges, carrying the northbound and southbound travel lanes of State Route 104A, with single span steel bridges that will be located on an improved alignment. Constructed in 1910 and 1914, the structures have reached the end of their service life. The new bridges will have two 11-foot travel lanes, expanded shoulders, and improved pedestrian facilities, creating a safer, more efficient crossing for all legal loads utilizing this vital connection along the Great Lakes Seaway trail.

To reduce impacts to the traveling public, a temporary off-site detour will be established.

The project is currently in the preliminary design phase, with construction anticipated to start in 2027.

The open house is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects.

For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact project manager, Louis Elefante, P.E., at (315) 428-4630, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation-Region 3, 333 East Washington Street, Syracuse, NY 13202, and reference Project Identification Number 3198.09

