Youngest NCAA Football Player Utilizes Division III Transfer Portal Exception Ahead of January Division I Onslaught

Marist Veres Royal 16 year-old fullback and tight end

Taking advantage of the D3 transfer portal rules, Marist Veres Royal enters in September for a competitive advantage -- before the portal is flooded in January.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marist Veres Royal, the 6 '3 275lb fullback and tight end from Buffalo State University, who at 16 years-old is also the youngest player in NCAA college football, has entered the transfer portal this week. He is seeking to take advantage of an exception within NCAA transfer portal rules that, at least for now, enable Division III athletes to enter the portal at any time duing the year.

This is significant because on October 1, 2025 the NCAA Division I Administrative Committee is expected to approve a single 10-day annual transfer window (January 2-11) for all FBS players and potentially extending to FCS players as well. This means the transfer portal will be flooded with thousands of Division I players in January garnering the attention of football programs and drowning out players from the lower divisions.

Marist plans to use this opportunity from September though December to secure a walk-on opportunity at an FBS or FCS program who has opted out of the NCAA v. House settlement and are, therefore, not subject to the 105 player roster limits that have largely eliminated walk-ons.

Veres Royal says: "Even though the NCAA settlement has caused alot of hardship for many athletes, we have to continue to look for areas where those rules give us an advantage".

The Buffalo State football program has given the okay for Veres Royal to continue to workout with the team for the 2025 season.



