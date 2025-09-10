When Italy meets China: A PhD journey of discovery and connection

Dr Fabiola Polidoro in Suzhou

“If you become friends with Chinese people, the first thing they say is, ‘Let’s go to lunch’ – that is exactly what we say in Italy,” says Dr Fabiola Polidoro, who recently graduated from XJTLU’s School of Advanced Technology with a PhD in computer science.

She encountered this cultural similarity among many pleasant surprises during her time in China.

Dr Polidoro’s connection with China began in Italy, during her time at Politecnico di Torino, where she formed friendships with Chinese exchange students from Luoyang Normal University.

“They invited me for lunch, and I noticed how similar our cultures are. The people and the way meals bring everyone together remind me of Italy. My Chinese friends often joke that Italy is like a small China in Europe, and when I came here, I saw that they were indeed right. I believe the lifestyle in China suits me well,” she says.

“I’m also interested in the Chinese language and culture, so when I searched for PhD opportunities, I chose XJTLU and came to China,” she adds.

Bridging cultures

Dr Fabiola Polidoro at the University of Liverpool, UK. Credit: HUILING

When the pandemic started in 2020, Dr Polidoro temporarily paused her studies. In 2022, she resumed her PhD at the University of Liverpool, UK, as part of XJTLU’s PhD programme for a year before returning to Suzhou in 2023 to complete her research.

At XJTLU, she attended Chinese classes, actively engaged in cultural activities, and connected with students from all over the world.

“It is fascinating to see the other side of the world and learn about different cultures,” she says.

Through these events, Dr Polidoro expanded her understanding of Chinese customs.

“Here, you hand things to people with both hands as a sign of respect, but when receiving a gift, opening it immediately will make you appear greedy. In Italy, respect is shown by opening the gift right away; not doing so can seem dismissive, as though you don’t value the person’s gesture,” she says.

Dr Polidoro says she really enjoys these small things that “you will only notice when you spend time with locals”.

“And for this, I should really thank my friends and their families, who allowed me to fully experience the Chinese lifestyle,” she says.

Her observations also extend to academic studies.

Her research focuses on information visualisation for mobile devices, aiming to optimise daily interactions with data. “It is about making information accessible quickly and efficiently,” she says.

“My research benefits from seeing how Chinese apps, such as Taobao, are designed differently from Western platforms. These insights would have gone unnoticed had I stayed in Europe. The experience at XJTLU enables me to view problems more comprehensively.”

“Also, I have learned so much from the academics here, especially those from the School of Advanced Technology and the Language Centre. They are all incredibly kind and supportive, and I’m really grateful for that,” says Dr Polidoro.

Dr Fabiola Polidoro at the University of Liverpool, UK. Credit: HUILING

Looking back, Dr Polidoro reflects on how transformative her time at XJTLU has been, both academically and personally.

“XJTLU does not just teach you a subject, it rewires how you see the world: you bond with classmates from continents you have never visited, and realise ‘foreign’ cultures aren’t so foreign after all. It has been an amazing experience,” she says.

By Huatian Jin

Edited by Ziling (Angelina) Yang and Xinmin Han

Photos courtesy of Dr Fabiola Polidoro