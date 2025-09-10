Nigerian alumnus at the forefront of steel manufacturing research

“Pursuing a PhD is not about brilliance but resilience. It’s about how you persevere in the face of obstacles.”

A decade ago, Dr Silas Oluwadahunsi was a practical civil engineer who built structures and construction sites in Nigeria. Today, he is researching a revolutionary steel manufacturing technique that may save costs and reduce waste.

Dr Oluwadahunsi earned his master’s and PhD degrees in civil engineering at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) and is now a postdoctoral researcher at Hunan University in China, specialising in research on 3D-printed steel.

His transition from a field worker to an academic, fusing practical knowledge with research, demonstrates resilience, reinvention, and a commitment to sustainable development.

Dr Silas Oluwadahunsi

Academic journey at XJTLU

Dr Oluwadahunsi came to China in 2017 to pursue an MSc Civil Engineering degree at XJTLU. Though he originally planned to study in Europe, a conversation with a lecturer in Nigeria redirected his attention to China.

“I was not thinking of universities in China, but a simple suggestion opened my eyes to a whole new world of academic opportunities,” he recalls.

At XJTLU, he immersed himself in rigorous coursework while engaging with the cultural life of Suzhou. “It was a great and enriching experience, both academically and personally. Living in China and interacting with locals and internationals taught me a lot, and I am the better for it,” he says.

During his master’s degree programme, he realised that he was well-suited for a career in teaching and research. Inspired by the research-led environment at XJTLU, he pursued a PhD in civil engineering.

His doctoral research focused on cold-formed steel joists and concrete slabs for composite floors. His study explored how cold-formed steel could be a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to hot-rolled steel.

“Cold-formed steel is cheaper and more sustainable, as it requires less energy to produce,” he says. “However, joists made from it are typically thin, making them prone to buckling.”

“To adopt cold-formed steel in floors and similar applications, sufficient research is needed to develop appropriate guidelines and standards at the national level,” he explains.

Dr Oluwadahunsi strongly advocates for innovative sustainability practices. He proposes the concept of “waste to wealth” to promote sustainability while stimulating economic growth.

“There’s a huge waste problem from manufacturing and residential buildings. Much of these waste can be reused in construction,” Dr Oluwadahunsi says.

“To make this happen, pilot projects should be conducted and followed by standardisation. With proper standards, waste management agencies can create new income streams, and companies focused on converting waste into construction materials may emerge, creating job opportunities,” he adds.

A composite beam that Dr Oluwadahunsi tested in his research

Conquering the challenges

His PhD experience was not without hurdles.

The experimental nature of his work required balancing rigorous testing and theoretical insights. “The practical informs the theoretical, and the theoretical informs the practical. It’s a cycle,” he notes.

Global disruptions caused by the pandemic delayed his research, leaving him unable to access facilities for months. Despite these setbacks, Dr Oluwadahunsi stayed focused.

“Pursuing a PhD is not about brilliance but resilience. It’s about how you persevere in the face of obstacles,” he says.

Collaboration with diverse academic staff and peers further enriched his experience. “By bouncing ideas off people, solving each other’s problems and receiving feedback, one’s research will improve,” he adds.

Dr Oluwadahunsi (right) on-site as Y-Project’s Health and Safety Officer in 2021

Leading advanced research

After graduating from XJTLU with a PhD in Civil Engineering, he began postdoctoral studies at Hunan University on 3D-printed steel, a natural extension of his earlier work.

“The professor I work with is very much into 3D-printed structures, and I count it a privilege to be working on the frontiers of this new research area,” he says.

Dr Oluwadahunsi (left) at XJTLU’s 2024 PhD graduation ceremony

Dr Oluwadahunsi has blended his established expertise with emerging technologies.

“At this stage, I’m expected to design and conduct experiments independently and communicate my findings through publications and conference proceedings,” he says.

His work has led to several publications, including studies on corrosion in reinforced concrete and the behaviour of rubberised concrete materials.

Dr Oluwadahunsi presents at a conference in Singapore in 2023

Dr Oluwadahunsi (right) accepts a certificate of appreciation after a PhD experience-sharing seminar at XJTLU’s Department of Civil Engineering in 2023

Forward thinking

Dr Oluwadahunsi envisions a future shaped by emerging technologies, particularly AI.

“I foresee a time when architects will only need to focus on the design of the building, and AI will handle the structural analysis, design, and detailing. Computers will take over all the technical aspects,” he says.

However, he emphasises that foundational knowledge of civil engineering remains essential.

“What if the computer makes a mistake? How do you recognise errors? Understanding the fundamentals really matters,” Dr Oluwadahunsi says.

His long-term goal is to mentor new engineers.

Dr Oluwadahunsi says: “I’m looking for opportunities to be an adjunct lecturer or external supervisor for undergraduate- or master’s- level projects.

“The best legacy is the impact we make on people’s lives. I want to inspire, support, and contribute to producing the next generation of excellent researchers in civil engineering.”

By Precious Chibeze

Edited by Xinmin Han and Katharina Zhu

Photos courtesy of Dr Silas Oluwadahunsi