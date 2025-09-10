InnoVision Marketing Group Selected as Agency of Record for Native American Heritage Festival

As the agency of record, InnoVision will collaborate with leaders at Native Youth Foundation to refine the festival’s branding as a youth-centered, immersive cultural experience.

The national agency will spearhead all marketing efforts for Native Youth Foundation’s inaugural celebratory festival

We wanted an agency that matched our energy, passion and vision for this festival, and InnoVision does just that.” — Johnny Hughes, founder and board member at Native Youth Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnoVision Marketing Group, the national, bilingual marketing agency based in San Diego, is honored to announce it has been named the agency of record for the Native American Heritage Festival, an inaugural event organized by the Native Youth Foundation to celebrate tribal communities and native culture across Southern California. In this pivotal partnership, InnoVision will craft a strategic marketing approach for the event, working to both celebrate and preserve Southern California’s rich Indigenous heritage.“We are beyond excited to work with InnoVision in bringing this long-awaited festival to life,” said Johnny Hughes, founder and board member at Native Youth Foundation. “Their experience in successful marketing partnerships with other tribal organizations and commitment to cultural responsibility speaks for itself. We wanted an agency that matched our energy, passion and vision for this festival, and InnoVision does just that.”As the agency of record, InnoVision will collaborate with leaders at Native Youth Foundation to refine the festival’s branding as a youth-centered, immersive cultural experience, celebrating the traditions and customs of Southern California’s Indigenous tribes. InnoVision’s comprehensive marketing will include creative development, copywriting, website management, organic social media management and public relations. Together, this collaboration will align all marketing efforts to uplift Indigenous heritage and celebrate its connection to the land, educating and empowering everyone.Taking place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Grape Day Park in Escondido, the inaugural Native American Heritage Festival welcomes families from across Southern California to an immersive community celebration of Native American culture. Featuring live music, powwow and hip-hop dancers, bird singing, fashion, food vendors and storytelling, this free and engaging event will showcase the Indigenous community’s vibrant culture and customs along with tribal leaders across Southern California.“The Native American Heritage Festival is all about inspiring and empowering the next generation,” said Keith Vasquez, vice president of events at Native Youth Foundation. “At the heart of every community is its youth, and we want the Native American Heritage Festival to inspire them and demonstrate how Native youth are an essential part of the community, and by coming together, we can build a better and brighter future.”InnoVision’s impressive lineup of clients includes long-standing partnerships with brands such as Valley View Casino & Hotel and National Native American Human Resources Association (NNAHRA). Having produced award-winning marketing strategies that reinforce brand recognition and identity, InnoVision’s proven expertise in successful cross-platform campaigns will continue to further the Native American Heritage Festival’s efforts to create a one-of-a-kind, free festival for Southern Californians.“We are deeply honored to be chosen by the Native Youth Foundation as the agency of record for the Native American Heritage Festival,” said Ric Militi, CEO and Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. “This festival represents a powerful moment for communities to come together and honor the living culture and traditions of Southern California’s tribal nations. Our role is to support and amplify these stories, ensuring that Indigenous heritage is celebrated and shared with the broader community.”To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, visit TeamInnoVision.com . For more information on the Native Youth Foundation, visit NativeYouthFoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.