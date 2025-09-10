Melissa Butterworth Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melissa Butterworth, founder of Advanced Strategic Partners, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, faith, and niche expertise have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Butterworth explores the power of transforming setbacks into purpose-driven success, and breaks down how resilience, relationships, and staying true to values drive lasting impact.“Why setbacks are often divine setups guiding you to your purpose,” said Butterworth.Melissa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/melissa-butterworth63429035

