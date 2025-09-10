Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $18.6 Million 43-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Utica

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Artspace Utica Lofts, a 43-unit $18.6 million affordable housing development that supports downtown Utica’s creative economy, while fostering inclusivity and contributing to a renaissance of redevelopment. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 1,800 affordable homes in the Mohawk Valley. Artspace Utica Lofts continues this effort and is part of the Governor’s $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York.

“New York is prioritizing investments that both increase affordability and revitalize communities,” Governor Hochul said. “Artspace Utica offers affordable housing while also promoting artistic creativity and supporting the local economy. This development will be a vital asset to Utica’s downtown Commercial and Arts and Cultural districts, and to artists across the state.”

Apartments at the four-story Artspace Utica Lofts will be affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. There are 43 apartments, including 32 that are reserved for local artists, as well as nearly 800 square feet of gallery space.

The development was constructed on vacant lots on Park Avenue, centrally located between Stanley Center for the Arts and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, two historic artistic Utica institutions. A walkway was also created to connect with the city’s new public event space along King Street. To ensure a diverse community of artists, Artspace is working with The Center (formerly the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees) to conduct an intentional outreach to artists of diverse cultural backgrounds and ethnicity.

Artspace Utica also furthers the city’s goal of expanding mixed-use affordable housing options as part of its $10 million New York State Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award that focuses on Utica’s “main street” area. Artspace is the only new construction in the target DRI area.

The all-electric building features highly energy-efficient heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems, and includes electric vehicle charging. The building also utilized green infrastructure practices such as combining porous asphalt with underground detention to filter stormwater runoff.

Artspace Utica is supported by HCR’s Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program which generated nearly $9 million in equity, its State Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program which generated $1.9 million in equity, and $3.8 million from its Housing Trust Fund. Additional support included nearly $1.3 million from the New York State Council of Arts; $650,000 from the New York State Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative; $250,000 from the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, and $172,000 from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s New Construction – Housing program. The City of Utica also awarded the project $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Artspace Projects, Inc. is the developer.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This nearly $19 million investment addresses critical affordable housing needs for the city of Utica, while supporting artists and their families with modern spaces to live and work. The 43 units at Artspace are the latest example of how Governor Hochul is working to solve New York’s housing crisis, as well as investing in urban areas and cultivating diverse populations. Thank you to our partners for their commitment to affordable housing and investing in Utica, a city that continues to be on the rise.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “This new housing development in Utica is more than an affordable place to live, it’s a space where creative New Yorkers can thrive while benefiting from electric building features. By pairing affordable, modern, and healthy residences with gallery space, Artspace Utica Lofts has created a unique opportunity to simultaneously support residents and the region’s creative economy for generations to come.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Utica is fostering its creativity by combining arts and affordable housing in the downtown area. By providing affordable housing for artists and vibrant gallery space for the public, this project not only supports the city’s creative economy but also gives residents and visitors alike a place to connect and experience the arts together.”

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “Now artists and their families have an affordable place to live and work here in Utica — continuing New York State’s long tradition of supporting creative communities. New York State’s arts and culture sector is a powerful driver of our shared health and prosperity. By providing an affordable home for artists, they in turn will further strengthen this city — building connections and encouraging growth from across the state. NYSCA is proud to support transformative projects like ArtSpace Utica with critical capital funding.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “As our city continues to grow and evolve, it is projects like Artspace Utica Lofts that remind us how powerful the arts can be in shaping vibrant, inclusive communities. Welcoming artists and their families into our downtown is not only a celebration of creativity, it is an investment in economic growth, local small businesses, and the cultural soul of Utica. I am incredibly grateful to all of the partners who made this vision a reality. Together, we are building more than just housing. We are building hope, opportunity, and a stronger future for the Mohawk Valley.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, “The Artspace Utica Lofts represent a major investment in both our community’s creative spirit and its economic future. By providing affordable live/work housing for local artists and new community space in the heart of downtown, this project strengthens Utica’s growing Arts & Cultural District while driving continued revitalization across Oneida County. We are proud to stand with our state and local partners in making this vision a reality.”

Utica Mayor Michael P. Galime said, “ArtSpace Utica Lofts is a concept introduced to the Utica scene in 2016. After many years of location scouting, funding requests, and design, seeing this project come to fruition between our Oneida Square Arts District and the Stanley Theatre is impactful. The opportunity to provide residential units connected directly to the arts while delivering a new block or urban infill creates a new eclectic neighborhood landscape that will benefit the greater area’s rebirth.”

Artspace Projects, Inc. Property Development Vice President Becky Carlson St. Clair said, “This project is about more than housing — it’s about investing in the future of downtown Utica. By creating affordable live/work spaces, Artspace Utica supports the local workforce while bringing new energy and activity to the heart of the city. A shared gallery and community room will serve as an amenity for residents — providing space for collaboration — while also contributing to the vitality of downtown. This development will serve as a catalyst for growth and support the creative spirit that make Utica such a dynamic place to call home.”

Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties President and CEO Alicia Dicks said, “This project reflects the very best of Utica’s urban design goals: walkable, inclusive, and anchored in creativity and community. It perfectly aligns with the Community Foundation’s vision of a vibrant region where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. Beyond the bricks and mortar, the completion of this project marks an exciting next step in Utica’s creative future.”

The Center Executive Director Shelly Callahan said, “On behalf of The Center, we warmly welcome Artspace Utica Lofts to the heart of Utica. Your commitment to providing affordable housing for local artists beautifully complements our mission to support diverse communities and foster cultural enrichment. We look forward to seeing how this creative space will inspire, uplift, and unite our city.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 65,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 350 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the City of Utica.