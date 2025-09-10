Diane Kazer Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Journey of Sovereignty, Healing, and Challenging the System

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diane Kazer, founder of Cleanse, Heal, Ignite and a Doctor of Traditional Naturopathy, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how her personal health battles and fearless truth-telling led her to build a wellness movement rooted in sovereignty, science, and soul.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Kazer opens up about walking away from bodybuilding and beauty pageants to expose the dark side of the “toxic beauty” industry. From gut healing to trauma detox, she introduces viewers to The Warrior Way—her signature blueprint for reclaiming health, voice, and personal power in a world that often suppresses all three."Legacy isn’t just about success—it’s about truth, sovereignty, and rewriting your story on your own terms," said Kazer.Diane’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/diane-kazer

