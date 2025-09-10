Governor Newsom announces continued state financial support for Bay Area transit

The Department of Finance and the California State Transportation Agency will work with agencies and regional partners to design short-term financing tools — such as structured loans or other mechanisms — that align with operational needs, protect service, and support fiscal reforms, with clear and reliable repayment plans. The Newsom administration will continue to evaluate these options to ensure assistance remains responsive to agencies’ stated needs and strengthens the long-term financial stability of Bay Area transit.

The Newsom administration, in partnership with the Legislature, has made record, multi-year public transit investments totaling over $8 billion in addition to baseline state support. These resources are in addition to sustained Cap-and-Invest program support for transit under this year’s proposed reauthorization. Together, these resources help agencies protect service, advance, zero-emission transitions, deliver capital upgrades, and improve rider experience while supporting the state’s climate and equity goals.