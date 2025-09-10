Submit Release
Government Relations Minister Builds Connections in Northeast Saskatchewan

CANADA, September 10 - Released on September 9, 2025

Saskatchewan's Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz is in north-eastern Saskatchewan this week, meeting with municipal leaders in Creighton, Denare Beach, Sandy Bay and Pelican Narrows. 

The focus of the trip is meeting with local Indigenous leaders and municipal councils to learn more about their perspectives on growth of Saskatchewan's north, the strength of their communities and any challenges they may currently face.

"I look forward to this opportunity to build strong relationships and foster open communication with leaders in Saskatchewan's north," Schmalz said. "Our government values these one-on-one conversations, especially now as we work together in the aftermath of a significant wildfire season." 

Covering approximately half of Saskatchewan's land area, the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (NSAD) was created for the administration and development of the northern part of Saskatchewan. There are more than 70 communities within Saskatchewan's north. For more information on NSAD, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

