Melfort Will See Two New Medical Residency Seats in 2026

CANADA, September 10 - Released on September 10, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with the University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine, is expanding physician training opportunities across the province. The Department of Academic Family Medicine will add two new residency training seats in Melfort for the 2026 Canadian Residency Match System (CaRMS).

"Our government is very happy to support the addition of new training opportunities for medical residents here in the province," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Expanding residency seats in Melfort and other locations in the province aligns with our commitment to improve access to health care in Saskatchewan and we encourage new residents to consider building their practice here in the future."

Training opportunities in family medicine increased by 20 seats over the past five years with the College of Medicine offering 68 seats in the 2026 CaRMS match. This expansion builds on the new seats added in Moosomin, Weyburn and Humboldt in 2022.

"Where learners train strongly impacts where they practice," University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine Dean Dr. Sarah Forgie (MD) said. "Continuing to grow training opportunities across the province is a priority for our college, and these new resident doctor positions will strengthen health care supports for people in the area."

In the 2025 CaRMS match earlier this year, 54 of the 147 residents who matched in Saskatchewan were local graduates from the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine.

"It is encouraging to see increased training opportunities for Melfort and hope the medical residents will be inspired to stay and build their future practice here," Melfort Mayor Glenn George said. "I am grateful to the provincial government for providing these new residencies to our community and I look forward to all the good things that are coming to the Northeast in health care."

“We recognize and appreciate all the hard work our doctors have done in our community and across the province,” MLA for Melfort Todd Goudy said. “With this announcement, we are excited to see more training and recruitment opportunities for physicians in Saskatchewan.”

The new residency seats are expected to launch training July 1, 2026.

